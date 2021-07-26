This Adorable Video Features an Armadillo That Looks Like Real-life Pokémon

Pokemons are loved by adults and children alike in form of video games or cartoon characters. One such Pokemon is based on a real-life animal, the armadillo. These animals are considered to be considerably cute. The following video shows this adorable animal showcasing its ability to protect itself by completely closing itself using its armour.

For most, work from home has become a boring routine with no chance of going out, but videos like these can show wonders of nature without having to go outside. This animal looks like a true Pokemon has taken over the hearts of many with its adorable snout and tail.

The video already has over 2.6 lakh likes, and the number is increasing at astonishing rates, with people sharing this nature’s wonder to their loved ones. The video has been shared by jayprehistoricpets’ official page.

The excitement in the voice of the man holding the animal only brings out the cuteness in the video. While most armadillos have a brownish colour, this particular creature is bright yellow and makes one wonder about what else amazing hidden gems are there in the world.

They range in size and colour from 6-inch-long salmon-coloured pink fairy armadillos to 5-foot-long dark-brown gigantic armadillos. Others are black, crimson, grey, or yellowish. Unlike common belief, not all armadillos can enclose themselves in their shells.

“Hey it’s a pokemon Sandshrew,” wrote an Instagram user. A few others too mentioned the same character from the cartoon pokemon. “He is so perfect,” said another commenter. “How cute pokemon,” joked a third in a series of such comments based on the cuteness of the creature.

Armadillos like moderate and warm environments, such as rain forests, grasslands, and semi-deserts. Cold is their nemesis because of their poor metabolic rate and lack of fat reserves, and outbreaks of intemperate weather can wipe off whole colonies.

