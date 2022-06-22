This Afghan Refugee is Reminding Internet of Amitabh Bachchan in 'Thugs of Hindostan'

Netizens are wondering if the portrait of an Afghan refugee is that of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. A photo, shared by photographer Steve McCurry, shows a man in neighbouring Pakistan dressed in a turban that covers his right eye. The man, in the portrait, is also wearing round-shaped spectacles and has a white beard. At first glance, the picture may remind some people of Big B, but after a deeper observation, you would know that it is not the actor.

The portrait was reshared by McCurry on Monday as he highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Sharing the portrait he took in Pakistan years ago, McCurry wrote in the caption, “This portrait of Shabuz, an Afghan refugee living in Pakistan, reminds us of the millions of displaced peoples around the world.” McCurry stressed the “unprecedented humanitarian crises” ravaging across the globe that has resulted in the “largest number of refugees in history.” The photographer is known for his gripping portraits of people across Asia also added that nearly a hundred million people have been displaced from their homes. He urged his followers to “redouble our efforts” to support the refugees who through no fault of their own, have found themselves in vulnerable and precarious situations.

As netizens lauded McCurry’s portrait and the message he shared, some Bollywood fans could not hide their curiosity. One fan commented, “Why does he look like Amitabh Bachchan with makeup on.” Another follower commented, “Looks so much like the Indian (Bollywood) superstar Amitabh Bachchan. On a separate note, love the picture.” One fan said, “I thought that Amitabh Bachchan’s look for his next movie!”

It should be noted that BigB had donned a similar look for his 2018 movie Thugs of Hindostan. The veteran Hindi cinema actor starred in the fictional drama movie along with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Katrina Kaif. Over the years, Big B has undergone some drastic physical changes for his roles. From turning into a fun-loving kid with Progeria in the 2009 R Balki movie Paa, to turning into a grumpy old man with peculiar spectacles and beard in the 2020 movie Gulabo Sitabo which was directed by Shoojit Sircar. It comes as no surprise then, that the recent Instagram post shared by McCurry reminded netizens of the Bollywood star.

