This Airbnb In Italy Is Surrounded By Buzz, Scent Of 1 Million Bees

Many people are not a fan of bees. However, only a few are aware that these tiny creatures are very helpful to our environment. Rocco Filomeno is one such “Bee-liever”. Rocco Filomeno, an Italian beekeeper, has developed a one-of-a-kind Airbnb stay to mark the occasion of this world Bee day in his style. Let us tell you this is no ordinary Airbnb, but it’s an Air bee-&-bee.

This place is home to around 1 million honey bees.

While residing in a hive crowded with over a million bees may seem like a dream come true for some, it may not be so appealing to others. The Airbnb facility is called Wonder Bee & Bee. The incredible residence was built on Rocco’s olive estate in the lovely hamlet of Grottole in southern Italy.

The stay is available for reservation on Airbnb. According to the listing, “Wonder Bee & Bee is the first place in the world to sleep surrounded by the buzz and scents of 1 million bees.”

Rocco came up with the concept of building the hive to promote awareness and knowledge about bees. His goal was accomplished with the help of the NGO Wonder Grottole and the designs of self-build experts Davide Tagliabue.

The structure, which was funded through crowdfunding and constructed by 25 local volunteers, cost more than Rs. 13 lakhs. It is nestled in Rocco’s lovely olive garden and consists of a single chamber surrounded by nine apiaries with a total of one million honey bees.

The bees have constructed a hive within the cabin walls, with a hornet entrance and escape close to the human entrance.

When you lie down on the beds inside the building, you see a functional beehive through a purpose-built box in the ceiling and fall asleep – or try to sleep – surrounded by the lovely hum of bees.

