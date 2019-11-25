Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

This Airline Has a Security Question Nobody Will Be Able to Guess the Answer To

The actual question is “What is the name of your favorite childhood friend?”

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Airline Has a Security Question Nobody Will Be Able to Guess the Answer To
Image credits: Twitter.

If you have filled forms and locked in a security question, you might know the choices you are given.

The basic questions with obvious answers like ‘What is the youngest child’s name’, ‘what are the last 4 digits of your mother’s mobile number’ and other similar queries.

However, what if you are asked to choose a favorite child as a security question?

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the security question asked by JetBlue, which read, “What is the name of your favourite child?” User @_lanaloo took to the social media to share it, with the caption, “JetBlue savage for this.”

JetBlue shared the tweet on their official social media handle, replying, “Say it. You know you have one.”

While, there is no doubt about the fact that parents have a favourite child, no matter how much they hide it, JetBlue did not mean to ask it. The airline company clarified the same to Simple Flying, saying that it was a matter of browser formatting. They said, “We love having fun with our customers on Twitter.

The actual question is “What is the name of your favorite childhood friend?” In this tweet, the customer would have seen the complete question before selecting it. Based on the customer’s specific browser formatting, the question was cut off once selected.”

Well, JetBlue might not mean to ask you the question about your favourite child; they certainly know how to be a savage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram