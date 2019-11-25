This Airline Has a Security Question Nobody Will Be Able to Guess the Answer To

If you have filled forms and locked in a security question, you might know the choices you are given.

The basic questions with obvious answers like ‘What is the youngest child’s name’, ‘what are the last 4 digits of your mother’s mobile number’ and other similar queries.

However, what if you are asked to choose a favorite child as a security question?

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the security question asked by JetBlue, which read, “What is the name of your favourite child?” User @_lanaloo took to the social media to share it, with the caption, “JetBlue savage for this.”

Say it. You know you have one. https://t.co/iWbJfQEgrE — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) November 19, 2019

JetBlue shared the tweet on their official social media handle, replying, “Say it. You know you have one.”

JetBlue savage for this pic.twitter.com/FQKowYMXQb — il (@_lanaloo) November 18, 2019

While, there is no doubt about the fact that parents have a favourite child, no matter how much they hide it, JetBlue did not mean to ask it. The airline company clarified the same to Simple Flying, saying that it was a matter of browser formatting. They said, “We love having fun with our customers on Twitter.

The actual question is “What is the name of your favorite childhood friend?” In this tweet, the customer would have seen the complete question before selecting it. Based on the customer’s specific browser formatting, the question was cut off once selected.”

Well, JetBlue might not mean to ask you the question about your favourite child; they certainly know how to be a savage.

