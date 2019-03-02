This Airline Is Offering a Year's Worth of Free Tickets, If You Delete Your Instagram Photos

JetBlue has launched a sweepstakes contest that will offer the winner a year's worth of free flights, in exchange for wiping their Instagram account clean.It's a big ask for heavy social media users, but the marketing pitch challenges candidates to clean the slate for the prospect of posting photos from their year of free travel.The All You Can Jet Pass offers unlimited travel between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.To enter, candidates can either delete, or better yet, archive their photos.Then, contestants are asked to upload a JetBlue image, customize and fill in the blank "All You Can _____" and post it on their Instagram account with the tag @JetBlue and #allyoucanjetsweepstakes hashtag.The contest is only open to US residents and closes March 8.Not hot on the idea of deleting or archiving hundreds of photos? There's nothing that prevents users from creating a new page to enter the contest.