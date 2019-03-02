English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Airline Is Offering a Year's Worth of Free Tickets, If You Delete Your Instagram Photos
The All You Can Jet Pass offers unlimited travel between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ scyther5/ Istock.com
Loading...
JetBlue has launched a sweepstakes contest that will offer the winner a year's worth of free flights, in exchange for wiping their Instagram account clean.
It's a big ask for heavy social media users, but the marketing pitch challenges candidates to clean the slate for the prospect of posting photos from their year of free travel.
The All You Can Jet Pass offers unlimited travel between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.
To enter, candidates can either delete, or better yet, archive their photos.
Then, contestants are asked to upload a JetBlue image, customize and fill in the blank "All You Can _____" and post it on their Instagram account with the tag @JetBlue and #allyoucanjetsweepstakes hashtag.
The contest is only open to US residents and closes March 8.
Not hot on the idea of deleting or archiving hundreds of photos? There's nothing that prevents users from creating a new page to enter the contest.
It's a big ask for heavy social media users, but the marketing pitch challenges candidates to clean the slate for the prospect of posting photos from their year of free travel.
The All You Can Jet Pass offers unlimited travel between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.
To enter, candidates can either delete, or better yet, archive their photos.
Then, contestants are asked to upload a JetBlue image, customize and fill in the blank "All You Can _____" and post it on their Instagram account with the tag @JetBlue and #allyoucanjetsweepstakes hashtag.
The contest is only open to US residents and closes March 8.
Not hot on the idea of deleting or archiving hundreds of photos? There's nothing that prevents users from creating a new page to enter the contest.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Producers Hurrying to Register Patriotic Titles 'Not New', Daniel Craig Celebrates 51st Birthday
- Congratulations Abhinandan: Identical Pictures, Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Go Viral
- #OurObsession: What Ruled Indian and Pakistani Social Media
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- FAME India Phase II Scheme Approved by Cabinet - Implications, Impact and Industry Reactions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results