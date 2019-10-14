Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

This Airline's All-Women Crew Flew 120 Young Girls to NASA to Promote Gender Equality

“From nose to tail, the flight was planned and orchestrated exclusively by women — including the pilots flying the plane, ramp agents working on the ground, gate agents boarding the flight and women in the tower guiding the aircraft on its way out.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 14, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Airline's All-Women Crew Flew 120 Young Girls to NASA to Promote Gender Equality
Image credits: Delta Airways.

A recent Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Houston made an exceptional fly as it was operated exclusively by women and carried 120 young girls to the NASA headquarters. This initiative sent a strong signal on gender equality.

The fifth-annual WING flight (Women Inspiring our Next Generation) was a part of International Girls in Aviation Day celebrations and carried passengers between 12 and 18 age group. The WING flight was launched in 2015 in an attempt to diversify male-dominated industries.

The industry dealing with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) are mainly male-dominated, and to inspire young girls and expose them to these careers, this flight was taken off.

“From nose to tail, the flight was planned and orchestrated exclusively by women — including the pilots flying the plane, ramp agents working on the ground, gate agents boarding the flight and women in the tower guiding the aircraft on its way out,” Delta wrote in a statement.

The girls participated in various activities and interacted with aerospace engineer Jeanette Epps in Houston. They also toured NASA’s Mission Control Centre, Building 9, Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston. Later on, the group was also introduced to a number of mentors from various other aviation workshops.

Netizens were delighted to hear the news and appreciated Delta’s effort in introducing young girls to STEM careers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram