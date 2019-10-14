This Airline's All-Women Crew Flew 120 Young Girls to NASA to Promote Gender Equality

A recent Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Houston made an exceptional fly as it was operated exclusively by women and carried 120 young girls to the NASA headquarters. This initiative sent a strong signal on gender equality.

The fifth-annual WING flight (Women Inspiring our Next Generation) was a part of International Girls in Aviation Day celebrations and carried passengers between 12 and 18 age group. The WING flight was launched in 2015 in an attempt to diversify male-dominated industries.

The industry dealing with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) are mainly male-dominated, and to inspire young girls and expose them to these careers, this flight was taken off.

“From nose to tail, the flight was planned and orchestrated exclusively by women — including the pilots flying the plane, ramp agents working on the ground, gate agents boarding the flight and women in the tower guiding the aircraft on its way out,” Delta wrote in a statement.

The girls participated in various activities and interacted with aerospace engineer Jeanette Epps in Houston. They also toured NASA’s Mission Control Centre, Building 9, Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston. Later on, the group was also introduced to a number of mentors from various other aviation workshops.

Netizens were delighted to hear the news and appreciated Delta’s effort in introducing young girls to STEM careers.

