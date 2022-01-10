This Album with the Calls of Endangered Birds is Giving Taylor Swift a Run for her Money

An album with the calls of endangered birds in Australia is topping the charts in the country and it has even left big names like Taylor Swift behind. ‘Songs of Disappearance’ has the calls of 53 of the most threatened bird species in Australia and it has been trending on the ARIA charts. The recordings promise to immerse you in a chorus of iconic cockatoos, the buzzing of bowerbirds, a bizarre symphony of seabirds, and the haunting call of one of the last remaining night parrots. A report in NPR says that Anthony Albrecht produced the album with his arts organization, the Bowerbird Collective. He’s a musician and a Ph.D. candidate at Charles Darwin University, where his adviser is professor Stephen Garnett.

Talking about the conception of the idea, Anthony told NPR: “I knew it was an ambitious thing to suggest and — I don’t know. Stephen’s a little bit crazy like me, and he said, let’s do this."

Listen to it here:

“Things like the golden bowerbird — it sounds like a death ray from some cheesy ’70s sci-fi series," Sean Dooley from Birdlife Australia said. “And then you get to the Christmas Island frigatebird, which the male, it has a flap of skin under its chin that it inflates like a giant red balloon. And so when it’s doing these courtship sounds, it looks incredible as well as sounds bizarre," he added in the NPR report.

Netizens have been showing love for this innovative album that drives home a strong message of conservation.

“Songs of disappearance on a top 50 chart. 2 minutes of #birdsong, with songs from #endangered Australian #birds."

“If you need to get lost in interesting bird sounds for about 25 minutes, check out Songs of Disappearance on Spotify. My favorite is the Australasian Bittern. Let me know what you think of the barking owl."

You can stream or buy the album here: https://songsofdisappearance.com/

