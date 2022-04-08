This Alternative Ending to Will Smith-Chris Rock Slapgate is the Positivity We Need

The Oscar scandal where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock made headlines all across the internet. This happens to be one of those incidents that Smith would want to completely eradicate from his memory. The internet was left divided over Will’s move after he walked up to Chris and smacked him in the face. While some said violence should not be condoned under any circumstance, others were siding with Will for standing up to Chris’ “joke". A new video that has gone viral has given an alternative ending to this Will Smith-Chris Rock Episode. Chris had walked up to the 94th Academy Awards stage to present the Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, which was presented to Summer of Soul, and cracked a joke about Will’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s look, whose head was shaved.

“GI Joe 2, can’t wait to see it," Chris had said, referring to her Oscars 2022 look. Will’s punch stunned the audience, but that was not all. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth,” he went on to yell from his seat. However, this new video shows Will walking to the stage and saying, “Good one Chris, but given the circumstances surrounding my wife’s condition, please never make that joke again." Have a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riko Kurahashi (@fsriko65)

“Will Smith at the Oscars GOOD ENDING," read the caption. “This happened in the universe where Tony stark’s still alive," a person wrote in the comment section. Another person wrote, “I’d this actually went down, people would cheer but there wouldn’t be as many memes."

This incident triggered a meme fest, not just this but people have started getting tattoos for the same. The tattoo shows Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and was shared by an artist named Oscar Aguilar Jr from New Jersey. His followers couldn’t believe it.

While some are getting the tattoo done in colours, others are getting it done in a black and white scheme. Jon Arton, a tattoo artist from Birmingham, while speaking to SWNS said, “I thought, let’s do it. It’s hilarious. It’s quite small and discreet - if it wasn’t I probably wouldn’t have done it." He also spoke to British radio station Heart and said that making this tattoo is the weirdest request he has received so far.

