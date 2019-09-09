This American Drummer's Ganesh Chaturthi Beats on Mumbai Streets Impresses Anand Mahindra
'Do you think our Cultural team should organise an international Street Drums festival every year during the Ganesh immersions?' Anand Mahindra asked on Twitter.
Image credit: Twitter/Anand Mahindra
Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has been sharing as well as posting videos that are much liked by his fans and followers on social media for quite some time. Recently, the business tycoon tweeted a video of a "Hollywood music producer" playing drums on “Mumbai streets” as the city as well as parts of Maharashtra are submerged in Ganeshotsav, the 10-day long Ganesh festival. The 42-second clip in which the Hollywood music producer is seen playing drums with a group of people soon went viral.
In the video American drummer Greg Ellis is seen playing the drums with full vigour and enthusiasm as the audience congregated to capture the sight.
"Apparently a Hollywood music producer. The Ganesh festival's already gone global but this fusion on Mumbai's streets is exciting," Anand Mahindra's tweet reads, which also has a question for his fans and followers.
Here's what Anand Mahindra tweeted:
Apparently a Hollywood music producer.The Ganesh festival’s already gone global but this fusion on Mumbai’s streets is exciting. Do you think our Cultural team should organise an international Street Drums festival every year during the Ganesh immersions? #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MFwZwgzUqV— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2019
Since being shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter, the post has been viewed over 2 lakh 90 thousand times and received over 34,500 likes so far.
Here's how others responded to Anand Mahindra's tweet:
Definitely yes !Pune Mandal’s will have many entries in that festival pic.twitter.com/QCIXrFwnrR— Anshu Dubey (@AnshuDubey27) September 6, 2019
yess. indeed its a very good idea. with sponsors like Mahindra to back the stream drum festival, it will be an instant hit.— (@VickyAgarwalaVA) September 6, 2019
It will be a great idea. I mean lots people can get attracted to to this event.So we must do it.— Ankit Kumar (@ankitpvmi) September 6, 2019
That would be an amazing initiative.— Nikhil Jain (@gnkjain) September 6, 2019
Should do that immediately— Pavan Rao P (@PPavanRao) September 6, 2019
Why not Mr. @anandmahindra , This can give a platform to many young/old aspirants looking for a chance.— Indian (@rashmi21044) September 6, 2019
We have a rich culture and traditions...all religions. If we all, together, celebrate and enjoy in the true spirit, show the world what we have,be able to create an atmosphere where families can come and watch & participate without fear, it will be Paradise on Earth. #Wishes— Painkiller GSV (@PainkillerGSV) September 7, 2019
https://twitter.com/ashishAhandoo/status/1169995456635555840
It speaks volume that you are sensitive enough . People like you should take lead— Sanjeev (@Sanjeev35966588) September 6, 2019
https://twitter.com/PSisaudia/status/1169997690656022528
A user also praised Anand Mahindra for his tweets and posts and said, "Twitter, a place that otherwise feels like a gutter, turns so positive with your kinda tweets ...thank you."
Twitter, a place that otherwise feels like a gutter, turns so positive with your kinda tweets ...thank you— Chidki Mau (@ChidkiMau) September 6, 2019
However, some Twitter users also corrected Anand Mahindra that the video was taken in Pune.
The 10-day long Ganeshotsav celebrations started on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019.
