News18 » Buzz
2-min read

This American Drummer's Ganesh Chaturthi Beats on Mumbai Streets Impresses Anand Mahindra

'Do you think our Cultural team should organise an international Street Drums festival every year during the Ganesh immersions?' Anand Mahindra asked on Twitter.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 9, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
This American Drummer's Ganesh Chaturthi Beats on Mumbai Streets Impresses Anand Mahindra
Image credit: Twitter/Anand Mahindra
Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has been sharing as well as posting videos that are much liked by his fans and followers on social media for quite some time. Recently, the business tycoon tweeted a video of a "Hollywood music producer" playing drums on “Mumbai streets” as the city as well as parts of Maharashtra are submerged in Ganeshotsav, the 10-day long Ganesh festival. The 42-second clip in which the Hollywood music producer is seen playing drums with a group of people soon went viral.

In the video American drummer Greg Ellis is seen playing the drums with full vigour and enthusiasm as the audience congregated to capture the sight.

"Apparently a Hollywood music producer. The Ganesh festival's already gone global but this fusion on Mumbai's streets is exciting," Anand Mahindra's tweet reads, which also has a question for his fans and followers.

Here's what Anand Mahindra tweeted:

Since being shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter, the post has been viewed over 2 lakh 90 thousand times and received over 34,500 likes so far.

Here's how others responded to Anand Mahindra's tweet:

A user also praised Anand Mahindra for his tweets and posts and said, "Twitter, a place that otherwise feels like a gutter, turns so positive with your kinda tweets ...thank you."

However, some Twitter users also corrected Anand Mahindra that the video was taken in Pune.

The 10-day long Ganeshotsav celebrations started on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019.

