This American Farm Got Its New Guest, a Two-Faced Goat that Keeps Giving 'Looks for Food'

An animal farm located in Wittenberg, a village in Shawano County, Wisconsin, has welcomed a new member to their family recently. The unique guest has one body but two heads, attached together.

On Monday, April 13, the Nueske Farms LLC shared recent pictures of baby Janus, the two-faced goat. In the picture, the fowl can be seen looking lovingly at the camera while being clicked.

The farm shared it with the caption, “He keeps looking at me like where is my food lady?”

The baby goat might be unusual, both in its appearance as well as cuteness.

A lot of people comments on the picture, sharing how cute baby Janus looks.

One user wrote, “I have been following him since he was born. he’s such a beautiful baby. Sending healing positive strength energy and hugs,” while another mentioned, “If possible I would try taking him out of the sling a few hours a day and put him in a narrow box so he can strengthen and learn to use his legs without the sling holding him up. The sides of the narrow box provide great stability and help strengthen”.

On April 14, the owner took the fowl for a vet session. The updates were shared on the Nueske Farms’ Facebook page.

“Baby Janus went to the vet clinic… Dr Chadwick listened to his heart and lungs, to which both sounded good. There were no crackles/wheezes; his lungs sounded clear. No limb/leg abnormalities are present. Other than his apparent “two heads”, Janus checks out as a normal baby goat,” the detailed note read.

It also added that the fowl’s x-rays have revealed that he has two-fully formed craniums/frontal bones fused at the lateral (sides) occipital/parietal and temporal bones. Which means, both his heads have their own spinal cord/canal. Apart from different heads, the baby goat has one stomach and singular major organs.