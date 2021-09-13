Scientist Turned Snake Handler Was Bitten Over 170 Times, For Science

Bill Haast, a scientist-turned-snake-handler from America, was reportedly bitten by poisonous snakes in his life at least 173 times until mid-2008. On at least 20 occasions, the snake bites were extremely dangerous.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Haast owned nearly 10,000 snakes at a time and had supplies of venom from 200 species of poisonous reptiles from all over the world. The variety included cobras, green mamba, sea snakes, African tree snakes, cottonmouths, rattlesnakes, kraits, tiger snakes and vipers.

Haast is used to extract venom for medical research, mainly to save victims from bites of poisonous snakes. As reported by the New York Times on June 17, 2011, the snake handler flew all around the world to donate his antibody-rich blood to different snakebite victims. Haast has built his immunity over 60 years by injecting himself every day with a mix of venoms from 32 poisonous snake species.

Haast had his first serious snake bite when he was just 12, from a timber rattlesnake at a Scout camp. He was interested in snakes from a very young age. According to Haast’s website, his first exotic snake was a diamondback rattler from Florida, US.

In 1929, the Great Depression forced Haast to work as a flight engineer with Pan American World Airways. At the time, Haast used to smuggle different poisonous snakes including his first cobra. In 1946, after smuggling, Haast opened his Miami Serpentarium.

In a year, a total of 50,000 people would pay to watch Haast milk the snake’s venom, and drain it into test tubes. Haast was providing 36,000 samples of venom to pharmaceutical laboratories each year.

To make himself Immune to snake bites, Haast decided to use the mithridatism approach, which eventually made him stronger.

As per the report published in Today, I Found Out, Haast had a few ill effects after he was bitten by the cobras about 20 times, but he still didn’t need any anti-venom vaccination.

The snake handler died of natural causes at the age of 100 at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida on June 15, 2011.

