This Andhra Woman's Melodious Rendition of 'O Cheliya' Has AR Rahman Utterly Impressed

The people of the Internet have been too kind lately.First, Rakesh Unni, a daily wager from Kerala, got the surprise of his life after netizens came together and helped Shankar Mahadevan track the melodious singer and now, a lady from Andhra Pradesh has caught the attention of one of the biggest music composers of the country - AR Rahman.Hailing from the village of Vadisaleru, Andhra Pradesh, Baby's singing skills have entranced WhatsApp users from all over. In a video that has gone viral in the past few days, a giggling Baby shows off her singing by reprising 'O Cheliya' from Prabhu Deva's Premikudu (Yes, the same movie with 'Urvashi Urvashi') to near perfection.Impressed by her voice, the man who composed the music for Premikudu, AR Rahman himself, who came across the video, shared it on his official Facebook page. Along with the video, Rahman wrote, "Unknown, anonymous, beautiful voice..."The video resonated with many on the platform and at the time of writing this, the video has been viewed nearly 700K times in under 10 hours since it was uploaded.Soon, the 'beautiful voice' wasn't anonymous anymore as netizens armed with her details started posting under the video.As it turns out, Indian composer Saluri Koteswara Rao aka Koti has taken the responsibility to introduce her to the music industry and Baby's story has already reached several media houses.And for others, they want Rahman to give her a chance as well.Others were happy that she got the recognition she deserved.