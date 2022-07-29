This Apartment Rental Ad Has a 'No Poets' Rule For No Rhyme or Reason

A minor change of alphabet can change the meaning of a word and everyone at some point in their lives has committed this petty mistake. Either while texting or tweeting, typos are a common thing that one can face. However, things turn difficult when your written piece is to be published on a reputed platform, either in a magazine or a newspaper.

Typos can turn into one of the most embarrassing mistakes that one can make. A Twitter user who goes by the name Dori Jean recently spotted a typo in an advertisement for a rental apartment. Although the mistake can be termed harmless, it became a quick dosage of entertainment for his online followers. Everything was perfect in the printed ad which informed readers about an apartment that was up for rent in the headline. However, the description of the place is what stole the entire limelight.

In the description box, the owner of the place described the type of the apartment, the conditions that need to be met, and the availability of dates. “Bedroom apartment. All utilities included. No poets. No smoking. Available July 1st” read the printed advertisement. Tiny negligence by the editor of the paper changed one of the conditions from ‘no pets’ to ‘no poets’, thereby giving it a whole new meaning.

Take a look at the advertisement below:

As soon as the photo of the advertisement surfaced online, it garnered a thunderous response from netizens. Many users associated hilarious puns with the printed ad, while one said, “Poets do have a problem with fire. Speaking as someone who struggles with water boiling on stove, candles, and the like.”

Another tweaked the word storey and added, “Poets don’t want unfurnished apartments anyway, there’s no story there.”

A user said that the ad became more appealing and hilarious with the typo, “I assume it’s supposed to say no pets? But funnier this way. More important than the no-smokers, too, evidently.”

Apart from regular social media users, even a few poets joined the viral tweet thread to drop hilarious responses. One agreed that poets are high maintenance, “Poets are high maintenance and tend to leave a mess.”

Another joked, “They know we can't afford rent.”

One more took a sly dig at the typo and called it a “Wisdom of the ages.”

Check out a few more responses below:

The viral tweet has garnered over two hundred retweets on the micro-blogging application.

