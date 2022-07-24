This App 'Forces' You to Be Real and the Memes are Right out of Black Mirror

Reality has started to feel like an episode out of Black Mirror for many people, and it certainly does not augur well when a social app has to come out with the stated strategy to get you to “be real”. The BeReal app purports to do just that: you have two minutes to post snapshots from both your front and back camera, sans any editing or filters or timestamps, and you can post just one photo each day. The app sends you a notification at a particular time to post this photo. It then goes on to the public or your friends on the app to judge how “real” it is.

Though founded in 2020, the Be Real app has been catapulted into meme status this past week, and suffice it to say, Twitter is getting real “dystopic” vibes from the existence of this app.

i can't believe we're all so fake they're now making social media apps that force us to be ourselves. that's hilarious. — connor (@connorfranta) July 22, 2022

Elon musk on BeReal pic.twitter.com/EbrmFIjICb — saak (@isaak_burum) July 16, 2022

BeReal this BeReal that, I’m begging y’all to BeReal with a therapist — Demonican Vibes (@homo_raccoon) July 17, 2022

me all summer me on bereal pic.twitter.com/EyFt60dsXV — c (@cas2stylish) July 14, 2022

get your fucking ass up and post your bereal on time. it seems like no one wants to post their bereal on time these days — mitchell (@twitcheII) July 15, 2022

too soon 😭😭😭 — aydan tornes (@aydant02) July 18, 2022

"yeah download bereal its fun to see what people are up to!" the things people are up to: pic.twitter.com/uDGr703gzJ — scraniel (@mfscraniel) July 15, 2022

The BeReal app has popped up as something of an anti-thesis to the Instagram aesthetic. According to data from Apptopia, this year alone BeReal downloads have grown by at least 315%, reports NPR. Founded by French entrepreneur Alexis Barreyat in 2020, the app aims to break the curation that other apps offer, and trying to replace it with a more intimate, unfiltered view of people’s lives. The app also has an ambassador program with which it is reaching out to college students, and reportedly, the strategy seems to be working out.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here