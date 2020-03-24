This App Lets You Check What Places Are Safe to Visit During Coronavirus

The total number of recorded Coronavirus cases around the world has reached 381,761, with over 16,558 deaths due to the disease which doesn't have a vaccine.

In India itself, as the recorded number of Cov-19 cases inches close to 500, over 11 states and 80 districts have ordered a complete lockdown with several states also issuing a curfew. Indians, like many around the world, are being forced to stay at home.

Indians, however, are not very good at sitting at home. There's a popular running joke that Indians are the world's most avid travellers, and have definitely visited even the remotest parts of the world on a 4-day 3-night package through a travel agency.

So, if you're Indian, and wondering where you could go during this weekend, two Indians have created a website that tells you what places are safe to visit this weekend.

Developed by two software developers from Delhi, the website has become an instant hit.

Here's how you can visit the website. On the website, you can manually choose a location on the search bar and hit enter, and they'll tell you whether you can safely visit that location right now, or not.



If you can't due to slow net or other reasons, here's a summary: STAY AT HOME.

No, really. Your travel plans can wait. Your health can't. If you go out, you risk catching the infection yourself, as well as infecting others. No to mention, most tourist places are shut to prevent this exact thing!

Even doctors told us that we need to be indoors for a lot longer than a day to prevent India from succumbing completely to this disease. Do your part, stay at home.