This App Will Soon Let People Choose Different Types of Power for Different Seasons

People will soon be able to choose the energy source to power their homes with the help of a mobile application. Not just that, the app will also allow consumers to save money by selecting their preferred power for different seasons.

According to the Daily Mail, experts at Energy Helpline have claimed that households will be able to switch the energy source with just a couple of taps on their mobile phones. It is being termed an ‘energy on demand’ service.

Energy Helpline in its latest report stated that the main changes that the internet of things will bring for consumers include how they receive their energy bills and how they understand it. The bills will also become advanced. For instance, the providers collecting energy usage data of each household will provide a detailed breakdown to bill payers of how they are using energy and how they could use it to save money.

The new advanced energy bill will also provide the ability to select the energy source such as hydrogen, wind, solar, or nuclear via an app. For instance, consumers could choose solar power in the summer season.

Energy expert at Energy Helpline Tashema Jackson said, “Change can be exciting but nerve-wracking".

Speaking about the initiative, Tashema Jackson said that the power to choose your energy source on-demand will help reduce costs by laying out the supply to other sources. The move will benefit consumers financially and is better for the planet too.

“Locking in a long-term fixed deal today -– especially one that is green –- will protect you from sudden price increases, as well as reducing your carbon footprint,” he further added.

Energy Helpline said that energy is not the only sector that will be improved, but there will be smart home tech improvements too.

Experts at Energy Helpline predict that by 2050 the consumers are expected to invest in smart gadgets such as smart windows, smart toilets, and holographic TVs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here