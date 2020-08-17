This Artist Creates Adorable Mini Felt Version of Your Pets But the Wait is Four Months

If you are a pet owner or just a pet lover your best bet for a present cannot be as amazing as a fine looking pint-sized clone of your fur baby.

Alyson Gurney, an artist from Washington, DC, is responsible for some of the most incredible felt sculptures doing rounds on social media.

The designs made by her are so realistic that her company by the name of Little Felted Friends has become a social media smash in two years since it came into being.

Little Felted Friends gives you the perfect way if you desire to pay tribute to your most loyal companion.

The 24-year-old makes these tiny models by looking at digital images sent in from clients and they look as exact with the most astonishing uncanny semblance.

Apart from the most asked-for miniatures of dogs, she creates adorable duplicates of cats, rabbits, birds and hedgehogs using 100% wool, all of which she keeps posted on her Instagram page called little felted friends.

The cute doppelgangers at three inches tall take three to four hours of her time. Many people who have lost their pets want a figurine as a mark to remember them. Gurney also often asks the owners more about their pets’ personalities and likeness to gain more insight which helps her in properly capturing their nuances.

“It’s basically like sculpting with wool and you’re using the needle to craft the whole thing and carve it out of this fluffy ball of wool. My favourite part of the whole process is receiving pictures of the real pets with their little felted friend. I’m ecstatic to know that my customers trust me in recreating the likeness of their pet, they all come together to capture each unique personality,” Gurney told Insider.

Because of the meticulousness in Gurney’s work, her business has exploded on social media. Her models are so in-demand such that she is now looking at a four-month due waiting list.

Adorable, isn't it? How do you think your dog will react seeing a miniature version of himself?