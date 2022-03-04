This Ashneer Grover Credit Card is All We Need to Keep Our Expenses in Check

The first season of Shark Tank India concluded last month. However, the fever of the show still can be seen among its fans. Sharks from the show gained popularity with their signature dialogues and the internet started the meme game in no time. Another meme has been added to the list by placing former BharatPe Managing Director Ashneer Grover’s face on a credit card with his favourite phrase – “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?” – written on it.

An Instagram user, going by the name The Broken Hash, has posted a picture of a credit card on which he has placed the photo of Ashneer saying, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?” On top of the credit card, he wrote in the caption, “The credit card design we all need.” The creative credit card design is perfect for the ones who need a reminder before every purchase so that they spend less.

Netizens reacted to the meme with laughs and agreement. When one of the users said that he didn’t get the joke, another explained in Ashneer’s style by commenting, “Bhai kya raha hai tu, kuch bhi kharid raha hai.”

In the past too, Shark Tank has gained a lot of attention through memes by social media users and influencers. Various sharks such as Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and others have been a part of the meme fest online.

Ashneer Grover is currently in news for his exit from BharatPe. He resigned from his position after his wife was sacked from the company and was alleged of “extensive misappropriation” of company funds. Now, BharatPe board of directors has now sacked Ashneer from all his positions and he is no longer identified as a co-founder, an employee, or a director at the fintech firm.

