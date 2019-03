This 'Attan' Dance By Pakistani Women Will Remind You of an Indian One

It's incredible how different cultures end up with similar folk dances. This is Attan, a Pashto/Afghan dance - which any Gujarati would have bought as Garba if the music was not on.#AuratAzadiMarch2019 in Lahore for #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/VJMrh327ME — Dr. Sumaiya Shaikh (@Neurophysik) March 9, 2019

Circling and similar body movement there in 'thiruvathira', 'margam kali' - Keralite danceforms.. — Obscurosaur اوبسکیئورو ساؤر (@obscurosaur) March 9, 2019

This attan appeals to me.

👌 https://t.co/ThtXz76tfQ — Malik Islam Khan (@Muhamma10621076) March 9, 2019

As a kid I have seen my elders and entire village folk would dance together at marriages in South Waziristan, clled "Bragai Attanrh" (براگائی اتانڑ)۔ Now at 58, I saw such an amazing mix attan ! — masid (@mahsudmasid) March 9, 2019

I love the attan anyway. And this is simply spectacular. — Salman Rashid (@odysseuslahori) March 9, 2019

A very nice attan by unprofessional attanbazan :) — Sarah Ahmadzai (@Sarah_Ahmadzai) March 9, 2019

Pakistan and India may have been divided into separate countries in 1947, but a lot of evidence shows that they're practically the same when it comes to a lot of cultural factors.On Women's Day 2019, several Pakistani women got together to celebrate #AuratAzadiMarch, celebrating women empowerment. At the end of the march, they performed a dance to commemorate it.The dance is called, 'Attan' which is the national dance of Afghanistan. A folk form which originated and is conducted by Pashtuns in times of war or during weddings or other celebrations (engagements, new year, and informal gatherings).And while the culture is vastly different from what one would expect in India, something about the dance may seem familiar. The video below may be similar to an Indian folk dance.Remind you of the Gujrati 'garba'? Or any Indian dance form? Twitter seemed to think so too.The fact that this 'Attan' was performed at the end of the march also picked up praise.