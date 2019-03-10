LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
This 'Attan' Dance By Pakistani Women Will Remind You of an Indian One

A group of Pakistani women ended their #AuratAzadiMarch with a dance form on #InternationalWomensDay.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 10, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
This 'Attan' Dance By Pakistani Women Will Remind You of an Indian One
A group of Pakistani women ended their #AuratAzadiMarch with a dance form on #InternationalWomensDay.
Pakistan and India may have been divided into separate countries in 1947, but a lot of evidence shows that they're practically the same when it comes to a lot of cultural factors.

On Women's Day 2019, several Pakistani women got together to celebrate #AuratAzadiMarch, celebrating women empowerment. At the end of the march, they performed a dance to commemorate it.

The dance is called, 'Attan' which is the national dance of Afghanistan. A folk form which originated and is conducted by Pashtuns in times of war or during weddings or other celebrations (engagements, new year, and informal gatherings).

And while the culture is vastly different from what one would expect in India, something about the dance may seem familiar. The video below may be similar to an Indian folk dance.





Remind you of the Gujrati 'garba'? Or any Indian dance form? Twitter seemed to think so too.








The fact that this 'Attan' was performed at the end of the march also picked up praise.














facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

