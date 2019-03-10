This 'Attan' Dance By Pakistani Women Will Remind You of an Indian One
A group of Pakistani women ended their #AuratAzadiMarch with a dance form on #InternationalWomensDay.
A group of Pakistani women ended their #AuratAzadiMarch with a dance form on #InternationalWomensDay.
On Women's Day 2019, several Pakistani women got together to celebrate #AuratAzadiMarch, celebrating women empowerment. At the end of the march, they performed a dance to commemorate it.
The dance is called, 'Attan' which is the national dance of Afghanistan. A folk form which originated and is conducted by Pashtuns in times of war or during weddings or other celebrations (engagements, new year, and informal gatherings).
And while the culture is vastly different from what one would expect in India, something about the dance may seem familiar. The video below may be similar to an Indian folk dance.
Attan by women at the end of #AuratAzadiMarch2019 #ClaimPublicSpaces #InternationalWomenDay2019 pic.twitter.com/aoyifCh8ru— Aisha Marwat (@Shinkhalayee) March 8, 2019
Remind you of the Gujrati 'garba'? Or any Indian dance form? Twitter seemed to think so too.
It's incredible how different cultures end up with similar folk dances. This is Attan, a Pashto/Afghan dance - which any Gujarati would have bought as Garba if the music was not on.#AuratAzadiMarch2019 in Lahore for #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/VJMrh327ME— Dr. Sumaiya Shaikh (@Neurophysik) March 9, 2019
Circling and similar body movement there in 'thiruvathira', 'margam kali' - Keralite danceforms..— Obscurosaur اوبسکیئورو ساؤر (@obscurosaur) March 9, 2019
The fact that this 'Attan' was performed at the end of the march also picked up praise.
This attan appeals to me.— Malik Islam Khan (@Muhamma10621076) March 9, 2019
👌 https://t.co/ThtXz76tfQ
As a kid I have seen my elders and entire village folk would dance together at marriages in South Waziristan, clled "Bragai Attanrh" (براگائی اتانڑ)۔ Now at 58, I saw such an amazing mix attan !— masid (@mahsudmasid) March 9, 2019
I love the attan anyway. And this is simply spectacular.— Salman Rashid (@odysseuslahori) March 9, 2019
A very nice attan by unprofessional attanbazan :)— Sarah Ahmadzai (@Sarah_Ahmadzai) March 9, 2019
Also Watch
-
Women's Day : Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why Captain Marvel Is A Befitting Nemesis Of Thanos
- Australia’s Problem of Partnerships
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
- Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London and Twitter Tried to Capture Him With Memes
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s