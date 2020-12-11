This Australian Couple Renovated a School Bus Into Mobile Dream Home to Travel Anywhere, Anytime

An Australian couple has turned an old school bus into their dream home by spending just $30k. Their mobile home allows them to travel anywhere, anytime. Lately, the concept of mobile homes has attracted a lot of homebuyers around the world looking for an affordable living arrangement which is exciting as well and Harry Shaw and his partner Hannah are one of those who have made it a reality.

The couple bought a Hino RG230 bus in 2018, which used to transport school students earlier. They converted the 40-foot vessel into a kind of vacation home using their imagination and tricks and techniques learnt from the internet.

“We loved the idea of having a home that we could live anywhere in,” Harry, who used to work as a mining industry worker, told the Jam Press.

He said that they could have all the luxuries of a house and at the same time have a beach or a forest on their doorstep. The idea of sleeping in their own comfortable bed every night and having coffee from their own machine in the morning fascinated them.

The couple spent a lot of time watching YouTube tutorials on creating tiny and mobile homes. They did not have a background in interior designing or architecture but they still managed to do a great job.

The fully functional bus now has a queen-sized bed installed on a platform which could be lifted up to make up for a large storage area. There is a split air conditioner above the bed which runs on 1800-watt rechargeable solar powered lithium batteries. Their kitchen is well equipped with appliances including a gas oven and stove, a refrigerator and a breakfast bar. There are couches and a guest bed as well.

Harry said that the couple sacrificed a lot of time and social life to build their home while working full-time jobs. He added that every little task took a lot of effort and patience and most of the time their estimated timelines would overshoot.

To keep the budget minimum, the couple arranged most of the items from secondhand stores and online vintage dealers. Their friends and family also pitched in when it came to the interior design and decor.

The couple travels around the country in their home and posts pictures of their adventures through their Instagram handle “Hannah & Harry – Buslife” that has over 25.8k followers.