This Australian Store is Selling Microwaveable Slippers That Can be Warmed Up to Relieve Pain

A company in Australia has unveiled slippers that can be microwaved to keep the feet of the individuals warm. The company claims that the convenience of warming up the slippers can help relieve pains and aches.

Target ,which comes as a departmental store chain in Australia, is offering these microwaveable slippers. If you are a person who often utilizes heated blankets and apparels and hot water, then these slippers can prove to be a viable option for you.

The Australian firm is retailing these slippers that an individual can safely microwave to warm them up. The white coloured footwear is crafted from polyester and can be put in the microwave for a few moments to keep your feet warm and comfortable during winters.

According to the company, individuals need to shake the slippers after heating them to evenly spread the heat. The temperature of the slippers should be checked first by placing them on the back of the hand. It is also important to note that the temperature inside the slippers can continue to surge even after removing them from the microwave oven, so a check on the heating time must also be ensured.

It is also stated by the manufacturer that buyers should carefully examine for signs of overheating and any hint of the smoke of burning smell. In case any of the signs are visible, the slippers should carefully be taken out of the microwave with a tong and be placed under running cold water,as mentioned on timesnownews.com

The company is of the opinion that the heated slippers may furnish momentary relief from bruises and sprains and can also be effective in offering pain relief. The slippers have been priced at $20 and come in a universal size option. The inner layer of the slippers is made of non-toxic silica beads, while the exterior design is composed of polyester.

