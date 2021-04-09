This Australian Woman Has Saved Lakhs With a Single Budgeting Hack: Here's What It Is

Does saving seem an impossible task to you? Here’s how a woman from Australia has saved a lot of money using a clever shopping trick. Janelle is an Australian citizen. Recently, she posted a picture of a shopping receipt on Facebook with the highlighted amount that she saved on the total grocery shopping. The total amount was around $27.54. Along with the picture, she shared how she had managed to collect large sums by pooling in the small amounts she got as rewards on each grocery shopping. She shared that every time she shops at the supermarket, she transfers the little amount she gets as savings to her other bank account and keeps it untouched till it gets collected into a large sum.

As per a report in TimesNowNews.Com , Janelle started using this hack in the month of January, last year and managed to save a hefty amount of $2,500 (Rs 1.42 lakh) by the end of the year. She considered the saved amount as a Christmas bonus and said the saved money increased her resources during Christmas shopping in 2020.

“I am pretty much rewarding our good choices at the supermarket and it’s a great Christmas bonus," she wrote on Facebook. Sharing the hack she hoped people would commend her trick and quick wit and added, “I love a good budget too and refine ours all the time! Bloody good job if I do say so myself. Hope you all appreciate the tip.”

This year too, she used the same trick and has been able to collect a total of $799.46 so far.

Netizens are lauding Janelle for her fantastic idea and loving how easy the trick is to add on to their savings. One of the users commented, “Just a fantastic idea, I’m going to start this week. Thanks for sharing."

Another wrote, “‘I loved this idea so much we are using it, today’s savings was massive for us, so off to a great start, plus because we saved over $50 they have added 1000 points goodwill to our rewards savings."

It definitely seems a cool way to hike your money without putting in much effort. What do you say?

