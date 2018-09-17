GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

This Award Honours the Most Hilarious and Meme-Worthy Animal Photographs

The cutest, most adorable awards, ever.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Award Honours the Most Hilarious and Meme-Worthy Animal Photographs
(Image: Comedy Wildlife Photos)
Loading...
Wild animals, often revered for their ferociousness and their beauty, can be quite comedic at times. While there exist gazillions of wild life images where animals can be found lounging around in their natural habitat and doing things that animals do, there is not enough 'relatable meme material' on them. Or is there?

Well, worry not. Because The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, are here to bring you some of the funniest photographs of wild animals being their silly, hilarious selves.

The awards, which were founded by wildlife photographers Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks, was the result of two factors: a need for a photography competition that was light-hearted and unpretentious, and more importantly, wildlife conservation.

The winner of the competition wins the safari of a lifetime with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Maasai Mara, Kenya, and a hand-made metal trophy.

This year's 41 finalists, which have been chosen from thousands of entries, range from owls, squirrels, polar bears to hippopotamuses, komodo dragons, and deer.

The internet erupted in jubilation at the sight of the comedic photographs and some even made memes out of it.





Catch the finalists of The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards here:















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...