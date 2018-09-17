English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Award Honours the Most Hilarious and Meme-Worthy Animal Photographs
The cutest, most adorable awards, ever.
(Image: Comedy Wildlife Photos)
Wild animals, often revered for their ferociousness and their beauty, can be quite comedic at times. While there exist gazillions of wild life images where animals can be found lounging around in their natural habitat and doing things that animals do, there is not enough 'relatable meme material' on them. Or is there?
Well, worry not. Because The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, are here to bring you some of the funniest photographs of wild animals being their silly, hilarious selves.
The awards, which were founded by wildlife photographers Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks, was the result of two factors: a need for a photography competition that was light-hearted and unpretentious, and more importantly, wildlife conservation.
The winner of the competition wins the safari of a lifetime with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Maasai Mara, Kenya, and a hand-made metal trophy.
This year's 41 finalists, which have been chosen from thousands of entries, range from owls, squirrels, polar bears to hippopotamuses, komodo dragons, and deer.
The internet erupted in jubilation at the sight of the comedic photographs and some even made memes out of it.
Catch the finalists of The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards here:
This year's finalists in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are laugh-out-loud funny https://t.co/PUJsmFj0LG
— National Geographic (@NatGeo) September 15, 2018
NEW MEMES! pic.twitter.com/pzOhLOMm1K
— Claudia (@loevlay) September 15, 2018
Meme'd. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/o943puPRzx
— Dantastic Hennessy (@ADudeCalledDan) September 16, 2018
From a squirrel doing Tai Chi to a pair of polar bears waltzing, which of the 2018 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/GVGo2y5PZ7
— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) September 15, 2018
The 41 finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Award (@FunnyPhotoAward) have made my day. Here are four of my highlights — but they're all winners.
Vote for your own fave and help @BornFreeFDN while you're at it. https://t.co/UZKXRPx0rn pic.twitter.com/9WCJJYph9g
— Gary Butler (@Butlerewhon) September 14, 2018
This is my new favourite #photocompetition: https://t.co/B8PXCrFs6N pic.twitter.com/Xw6D6nZk6c
— Tilman [tuːwʌntuː] 🔍 (@twone2) September 13, 2018
"😑" (It's one of our favorite times of the year—when photos from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are released: https://t.co/PVzqOpY3vp) pic.twitter.com/wyCUWUrmT9
— NightLife ✨ (@CASNightLife) September 17, 2018
Voting is open for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards and the nominees are EVERYTHING. https://t.co/VIskQj28Ov pic.twitter.com/B8rGLaicGr
— Jamie Bellinger (@blgrr) September 15, 2018
