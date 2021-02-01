This Baby is Melting Hearts on Internet with His Giggles, Watch Viral Video Here

Babies have the ability to instantly put us in a good mood anytime with their cute laughter. It appears that the entire internet is getting a healthy dose of this baby laughter as a video of a little one in a giggling fit is going viral on the social networking sites. If you have a baby in your house, you can very well relate to this short clip shared by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman on his Twitter account.

The clip is twenty-three seconds long and shows a baby giggling uncontrollably as an adult, probably her father, tries to feed her. The video is getting immense love from social media users and has around 1.4 million views and 52.1K likes. It shows that as soon as the father brings the food near the baby’s mouth, who appears to a few months old, the toddler opens her mouth but eventually ends up dissolving into giggles rather than eating the food. Watching her laughter even the adult could not stop himself from bursting into a laughing fit. For the cute one, her father trying to feed her was nothing short of an amusing game.

Watch it here:

While sharing the post the basketball player captioned it as Timeline cleanser: Nothing better. The comment section of the video is filled with the people adoring the laughter and cuteness of the child. Some of the viewers also said that the sound of a baby laughing is the best sound in the world.

Some of the popular comments included that of Billy Baldwin, where he said that life is all about cherishing every moment and he is ready to pay any amount to go back in time and have one more of these moments with any of his three children.

You know how much I would pay to go back in time and have one more of these moments with any of my three children? What life is all about... cherish every moment. https://t.co/CEyqyRv25E— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 28, 2021

Similarly, Leslie Marshall, a democratic strategist at Fox News said that she loved the video and she misses those days except changing diapers.

Love this and boy do I miss those days! (not changing diapers) but all the rest of it! https://t.co/OIapopLYFg — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) January 28, 2021

Vala Afshar, who is a Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce reacted to the video by saying a child’s laugh is the most beautiful sound in the world.

A child’s laugh is simply the most beautiful sound in the world. https://t.co/4WtoY2SWT2 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 28, 2021

YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms are filled with videos showing babies acting funny, giving weird reactions and sometimes even saying weirder things that make us laugh. These videos not only get an immense number of views but are also shared widely. These are often great stressbusters.