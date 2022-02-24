This Baby Was Born on 22-02-2022 at 2:22 am, But That’s Not All

While the world was busy on Tuesday paying attention to the palindrome date of February 22, or 22/2/22, the day turned out to be very special for a North Carolina family who welcomed their baby girl into the world in a most memorable way. The date is special because it is doubly rare for both a palindrome and an ambigram. The oddity of the day was celebrated by many organisations, while others on social media marked it as a good day to start something new.

But surprisingly, new mother Aberli Spear gave birth to baby girl Judah Grace Spear on February 22, 2022 (22/2/2022), at dot 2:22 am. Not just this, but Aberli gave birth to her daughter in the delivery room no. 2 of Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina. Sharing the happy news, Cone Health, which is a health care network serving in the same hospital where the baby was born, tweeted, “Today is an extra special “twos-day” for this newborn and her family! Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2!”

Advertisement

Today is an extra special “twos-day” for this newborn and her family! Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4t15siWeRY— Cone Health (@ConeHealth) February 22, 2022

The surprising story doesn’t end here, the post that also included Judah’s picture added that the new mother is a survivor of lymphoma who had undergone cancer treatments which made her pregnancy unlikely. “Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family. Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely,” read a follow-up tweet.

Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family. Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely. (2/3)— Cone Health (@ConeHealth) February 22, 2022

While saying that Judah is a blessing for her family, the Cone health wrote, “But the family continued to pray for a little one – and today their prayer was answered! Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means “praise” – and she is a blessing for her family. We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace!”

But the family continued to pray for a little one – and today their prayer was answered! Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means “praise” – and she is a blessing for her family! We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace! (3/3) — Cone Health (@ConeHealth) February 22, 2022

Hearing about the special news, netizens congratulated the Spears family, while few expressed their shock at the fact that she was born at 2:22 am on 22/2/2022. Some users also shared their stories saying that someone in their family was born on the same date.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.