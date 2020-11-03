This Bali College is Accepting Coconuts as Tuition Fees from Students with Financial Troubles

A college in Bali, Indonesia has made sure that its students are constantly provided with the education services even as the pandemic takes a toll on the education sector.

With the lockdown forcing institutions to shut down, the hospitality college in Bali started accepting fees in form of coconuts as students across the world struggle to pay tuition fees due to an economic slowdown.

The Venus One Tourism Academy is accepting the payment through natural resources, as these coconuts will be used to make Virgin coconut oil.

"At first we began an installment program to pay their tuition fees, but now we’ve become even more flexible. We’ve been producing Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) and we try to get them involved during the production process by paying their tuitions with only coconuts," said the Academy official, Wayan Pasek Adi Putra while speaking to The Bali Sun.

Previously the institution would be taking the fees in installments — 50 per cent at first followed by 30 and 20 per cent respectively. However, with the new and "flexible" mode of payment, the college believes that eventually the students can resell their own products to develop entrepreneurship skills.

Implementing the scheme in March early this year, the college has also been accepting payment in the form of moringa leaves and gotu kola leaves, which are being used to produce products including herbal soaps.

The institution aims at making their students learn ways to optimize natural resources. Hence, once the pandemic is over, these students would be expected to be more than mere common workers.

The college authorities have reportedly implemented health protocols, which are duly followed. Social distancing norms are also followed as students attend classes on shift-basis.

As per the Sun report, the university has received an operational permit from the Gianyar Employment Agency in order to carry on with their business.