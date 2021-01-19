This Band's Live Mash-up of 90s Ad Songs at a Goa Restaurant will Make You Nostalgic

The 90s things just keep popping up over the internet, be it television soaps, music videos, movie dialogues or catchy TV advertisements. In the latest episode of this trend is a video which shows a live band performing a mash-up of the old jingles from the 90s ads as the people gathered there to enjoy it with snacks and hookahs on the side. Most of those munching and sipping audiences looked to be a part of the older generation when television in India was new.

The video surfaced on social media after a user named Alpana Jolly shared it on YouTube and Twitter. Soon enough it spread to other social media platforms as the netizens are reliving the glorious 90s jingles, making them nostalgic.

The video starts with the singer performing the famous "Washing powder Nirma" jingle, which is followed by a string of other jingles such as "Pan Parag Pan Masala", "Lifebuoy hai jahan, tandurusti hai wahan", "Vicco turmeric ayurvedic cream", "Saundarya saabun nirma", "Nima Rose Nima rose", "Maggi" and ends with "Hamara Bajaj", the popular homegrown scooter ad.

According to Indian Express, the video was shot at Tomato’s Garden Kitchen And Bar, a restaurant in Goa. It identified the singer as Imtiaz who performs there regularly.

The caption of the video rightly said that the performer has got the audience hooked. In fact, it has hooked not just the audience sitting at the restaurant but also thousands of people on social media.

The video has been watched more than 33,000 times on Twitter alone. It has got over 1800 Likes and hundreds of retweets and comments.

The netizens lauded the fantastic performance of the artist. Some of them even compared his voice to that of popular playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who has rendered his soulful voice in numerous Bollywood numbers.

गायक की आवाज़ अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य की आवाज़ से मेल खाती है। — Samyak Sharma (@samyak_07) January 16, 2021

A couple of users praised the singer’s efforts to make it so funny and genuinely entertaining.

shaandar original funny and khush kar diya — हेमन्त फिरानी (@Hemant13072573) January 17, 2021

That's some sort of genuine entertainment. — आशुतोष அசுதோஷ் (@asutosah) January 16, 2021

Feeling too nostalgic, one user reacted saying how the ads that were made in those 90s days had “meaning and good vibes” while adding that the ads nowadays are “just annoying”.

Those wer the day’s when even adds had meaning and good vibes, today they’ve just annoying — krishh (@MarJaaBC) January 17, 2021

“Lovely and nostalgic, no wonder everyone is humming,” wrote another Twitter user.

Lovely & nostalgic no wonder everyone is humming. — Rishi Vyaas (@MonkKunal) January 17, 2021

One user thanked Alpana, the person who uploaded the clip on Twitter saying it had been a long time since he came across something so good on Twitter.

After a long time something good on twitter. Thank u @JollyAlpana — (@KushagraSandeep) January 17, 2021

Yet another user, likely a fan of the 90s things, said that the jingles in those days were so much better than the films song made today.