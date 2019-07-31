This Bangkok Restaurant’s Soup Has Been Made with the Same Broth for 45 Years

That old adage about things getting better with age might not hold true only for wine.

Using an ancient cooking practice, a restaurant in Thailand has been serving soup with the same broth for 45 years.

The soup called neua tuna simmers in a giant pot at the family-run Wattana Panich in Bangkok. Although fresh meat, tripe and other organs are added daily, any broth leftover is preserved at the end of each day and used in the next day’s soup. This is done to retain the soup’s unique taste and aroma, according to Great Big Story.

“For 45 years, the broth of our soup has never been thrown away after a day’s cooking,” Nattapong Kaweenuntawong, who tends the soup with his mother and wife, was quoted as saying.

“The broth has been preserved and cooked for 45 years,” he says.

“We have kept the broth overnight, and then used it to cook the next day’s soup,” Kaweenuntawong says.

“Perpetual stew” or the practice of slowly developing a complexly flavored stew has a long history, and one of the most famous examples is bigos, a meat and sauerkraut dish dating back to 14th-century Poland, according to a howstuffworks.com article.

Kaweenuntawong, too, is hoping that the next generation takes forward the family’s business and legacy.

“I am the third generation, and we have three children,” he says. “I hope there will be the fourth generation to run the business.”