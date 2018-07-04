English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This Banter Between Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani Will Take You Back to Mihir Virani Days
Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani celebrated Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's 18th anniversary with some Mihir Virani bashing.
Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani celebrated Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's 18th anniversary with some Mihir Virani bashing.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi proved to be a game changer for Indian television. With more than 1800 episodes, the show which launched at the start of the millennium, aired for 8 years and completed its 18th anniversary on July 3.
Smriti Irani, who got the entry pass in the industry with the saas-bahu daily soap, became a household name for essaying the role of Tulsi Virani. To celebrate the occasion, Irani, who is now a Union Minister, took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback photograph with Mihir Virani (Amar Upadhyay).
"18 years ago began a journey that changed my life forever @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 you believed in me when no one wanted to take a chance #ksbkbt fans & friends thank you for the support & blessings," Irani wrote.
For kids who were born in the 2000s, the show was notorious for switching actors played by Mihir Virani.
Here's a Mihir Virani timeline (for research purposes only):
1) Amar Upadhyay played Mihir Virani for two years from 2000-2002.
2) Not many know this but Inder Kumar also played Mihir Virani for a brief period.
3) After shuffling twice, the makers finally settled for the angry man Ronit Roy. And for Roy, it proved to be a blessing in disguise. (Udaan (2010), Ugly (2013), 2 States (2014))
Kapoor and Irani, who continue to remain friends, took shots at their own show.
The producer commented on Irani's post and reminded the audience that the actor who portrayed the character of Mihir Virani in the daily soap changed quite often.
Ekta wrote, "Hahahah har hafte Mihir badalte the (sic)."
Irani joined the party and wrote, "Tell me about it!! Daily set par aakar poochna padta tha ki kal vala Mihir hai ki gaya (sic).
Kapoor later took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo of herself and Irani.
"18 years ago this day @starplus and @sameern changed my life ! N a star unimaginable from a relatively new medium was born @smritiiraniofficial ! Thanku @ronitboseroy @shobha9168 @rajeshjoshi n all who made this show #18yearsofkyunkiandkbc #18yearsofkyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi"
Fun fact: Ekta Kapoor chose Smriti Irani to lead the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi even though her team had rejected her as "not fit" for television.
"I have been associated with television for over 20 years now. Television gave me a platform to enter Indian political space and I will be forever grateful for that. Also, Ekta Kapoor spotted me among the many young girls who had come for audition and selected me despite her team having rejected me as not fit for TV," Irani revealed at an event last year.
