This Barman Became a Millionaire for 5 Months, All Thanks to ATM Loophole

Rags to rich stories can nowadays quite often be found on the internet but what we are about to tell you about is a bit different. It is about a man, who received a fortune by fluke and later on paid the price for wholeheartedly taking what he did not deserve. A technical ‘loophole’ in an ATM system caused an Australian barman to take undue advantage of it, withdrawing millions of dollars for years, until he was finally apprehended after years.

The incident we are talking about happened way back in 2011. According to a Daily Mail report, Dan Saunders from North Eastern Victoria, encountered a technical glitch in the ATM system of National Australia Bank as the machines would dispense unlimited cash to him wherever he wanted. The card he possessed became his fortune stone. Dan told Australia’s Current Affair that with the card with him, he could do anything he wanted and he never felt more alive.

It all started when he wanted to withdraw a meagre sum of Rs 10,000 but even as the machine showed him a ‘Transaction cancelled’ message, he started receiving way more cash than he had in his account. Realising the glitch could make him rich, Saunders, over 5 months, withdrew cash to the tune of Rs 9 crore and lived a lavish life with private jets, costly escorts and dining and wining at posh restaurants. All the cash was blown up in these five months.

However, his lavish lifestyle compared to his income drew scrutiny leading him to lose both his job and his girlfriend. He, later on, felt guilty about stealing from the bank and decided to turn himself in. He confessed to his ‘theft’ through a call to the television broadcast show ‘A Current Affair’ and then to the bank.

Dan was arrested and in 2016 released from prison. He works as a bartender once again with a salary of Rs 1000 per hour. He lives an ordinary lifestyle now but life had a funny way of making him live the life of his dreams for a short while.

