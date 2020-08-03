This Beautiful Cover of 'Khulkey Jeene Ka' from Dil Bechara by Mother Daughter Duo is Melting Hearts

"Seri? Seri."

Sushant Singh Rajput's lasting impact was felt on July 24, when his last film Dil Bechara debuted on Disney+ Hotstar and 10 days into the release of his last glimpse, it seems, fans are still not over reminiscing the young talented in their own ways.

In one such incident, a mother-daughter duo singing the hit song, 'Khulkey Jeene ka' from the movie in their car has gone viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, @Pineapple Raita said, "*Quick Cover alert* Khulke Jeene ka. The Moment we heard this song we thought of posting our rendition of it ! Here's our 'Carmonised' version of 'Khulke Jeene Ka' from 'Dil Bechara'.

@drsharanparmar."

Adding to it, she further said, "Also, thinking of how Sushant Singh Rajput's work will forever be appreciated and a beautiful soul like him will always be remembered ❤"

The duo's rendition of the song is once again taking social media by storm, where overwhelmed netizens are hailing them for the beautiful cover.

The song is a feel-good track featuring the lead actors Sushant Sigh Rajput (Manny), Sanjana Sanghi (Kizie) and Swastika Mukherjee (Kizie's mother). The song's been composed A.R Rahman, sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati.