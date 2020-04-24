BUZZ

1-MIN READ

This Beautiful Fisheye Photo of Earth Taken from ISS Will Make You Appreciate the Planet More

Image by NASA / Instagram.

Image by NASA / Instagram.

'An Earth in crisis is still an Earth worth returning to,' NASA captioned the photo by quoting astronaut Andrew R. Morgan.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a photo on Instagram - a night view of the earth that was taken aboard the International Space Station in the year 2016.

In the wide fisheye lens view of the Earth, one can easily distinguish the stars, city lights and the atmospheric glow. Beginning the caption of the post the organisation has used a quote by Andrew Morgan.

The photo with over 7 lakh likes has been captioned as, “..an Earth in crisis is still an Earth worth returning to.” –@AstroDrewMorgan. This wide fisheye lens night view of the Earth was taken aboard the @iss on Feb 11, 2016. It’s a long exposure, so you can distinguish city lights, stars and atmospheric glow. Our planet still sparkles – just like you do. #sparkle #Earth #longexposure #nasa".

On the occasion of the 50th Earth Day, the organisation had shared a stunning photo of the planet. It comes as no surprise that the photo went viral with over one million likes.

According to the post, this picture was clicked by the crew in Apollo 17 on December 7, 1972. In the caption, it has been mentioned that NASA satellites have been monitoring the Earth even before the inception of the first Earth Day.

