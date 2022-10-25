CHANGE LANGUAGE
This Beautiful Snow-white Snake May Help You Get Over Your Fear of Reptiles
This Beautiful Snow-white Snake May Help You Get Over Your Fear of Reptiles

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 11:19 IST

However, this is not the first time such snake videos have grabbed the attention of netizens.

The short clip opens with the visual of a snake, purely snow-white in colour.

Snakes are deemed to be one of the most dangerous reptiles. One venomous bite from these creatures can kill you within seconds. According to the World Health Organisation, around 81,000 to 138000 people die from snake bites every year. Although people always maintain a safe distance from snakes, you have to agree that these reptiles come in beautiful colours and patterns. Take, for example, a milk snake, the intricate horizontal patterns on its body with a striking orange colour are worth admiring, even if you are afraid of snakes.

Speaking of snakes, the Instagram page beautifulnewpix has dropped an intriguing video of a beautiful white-coloured snake on the photo-sharing application that has grabbed the attention of social media users. Even if you suffer from snake phobia, you need to watch this video right away!

The short clip opens with the visual of a snake, purely snow-white in colour. The snake’s sheer white colour presents a striking contrast with the green grass around it. The reptile can be seen raising its hood and hissing as it watches with its eyes, shining like black orbs. A beaded pattern can also be spotted in its mouth region. At the first glance, it is impossible to decipher that the creature is actually a snake. It appears more like a swan.

