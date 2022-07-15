This Beer Company is Looking for 'Heroes' Who Helped Driver after Accident in South Korea

Over the years big brands have invested quite a significant amount of money on marketing and promoting their products. Most recently a South Korean Beer company adopted a rather risky move to promote their brand. A video doing the rounds on social media shows how the beer company orchestrated a well-planned accident to spot good samaritans and award them.

The commercial shows how crates of beer bottles spilled on the road in Chuncheon from a truck. The CCTV footage of the accident shared by Cass Beers shows the door of the container truck opening as it attempted to take a turn at an intersection. The cartes with glass bottles fell on the road. While the driver quickly stopped his vehicle and set out to clear the mess, dozens of passersby stopped to help him.

The caption accompanying the YouTube video informed that the incident took place on June 29. It also informed that during the rainy day several onlookers came out and organised the crates along with the driver. “It was cleaned up in about 30 minutes,” read the caption originally written in Korean. The YouTube caption also mentioned that Cass Beers would like to express their gratitude to those who helped the truck driver in clearing the mess. It was also mentioned that the accident was covered under insurance.

The marketing idea has touched several viewers on social media who have been sharing their reaction. One of the users tweeted, “Amazing neighbourhood, I wish people like these guys all over the world will be willing to help everyone anytime in any given circumstances! Take Care Everyone!”

Another viewer commented, “there’s still good in this world.”

One impressed user suggested, “Give them lifetime supplies of Cass as a reward. Or actually is that punishment, lol.”

A hilarious response to the ad campaign read, “I would’ve looked for anything that wasn’t broken tbvh.”

One user described the incident as “amazing,” while another compared how people would have reacted at their location and wrote, “And here, everyone would have watched in awe, would have posted selcas on twt, insta and god knows where but actually help cleaning it? pfft, no.”

