This Bengali Wedding Reception Menu Card from 90s is Making Netizens Nostalgic

The mere mention of the 90s takes us on a walk down the memory lanes and we can’t stop ourselves from getting all nostalgic about the time when simple things were a source of joy and happiness. So, when a Twitter user recently shared a picture of their parent’s wedding reception menu, a wave of nostalgia took over people’s minds. The card reminded people of the simpler times and how the wedding function would not just be about getting everything being grand.

The front of this floral printed card has the name of the couple and reads “Abir Weds Isita". On the inside, this menu card list down all the vegetarian and non-vegetarian food options that will be served to the guests at the reception dinner. While the list was not very long or extravagant, it had mention of all the food items that made every 90s wedding complete. Sharing the picture of this nostalgic wedding reception menu card, Twitter user @SadMandalorian wrote, “Omg my cousin found my parents’ wedding reception menu card. "

Check it out:

Omg my cousin found my parents' wedding reception menu card 😭 💛 pic.twitter.com/14GtgtGnH4— Sad Mandalorian (@SadMandalorian) July 4, 2021

Reacting to the picture of this menu card, netizens also shared their memories of attending the 90s weddings and remembered how sometimes, they would get a keychain along from the caterers with these menu cards. Some of the users joked about the use of different spellings of the food items and said that it was inspired by the way Bengalis would pronounce these dishes’ names.

It has been written in the way they used to pronounce it.— Himanshu (@hims_negi) July 4, 2021

Love that daum alu is both veggy and non veggy ❤️— 🌈 NandiTa (she/her) (@NandiTaBandit) July 4, 2021

MOTOR PANIR ? Hahah amazing— Suraj Gokhale (@surajgokhale) July 4, 2021

The fact that the mention of Rosgulla was missing from the menu card of a Bengali wedding reception also raised a few eyebrows.

No rosgulla— bravoman (@an_usa_bar) July 4, 2021

Meanwhile, a user mentioned that these types of menu card invites are still very popular thing among many Bengali families.

Still this menu card is popular in an economic average Bengali marraige.— Manish Kumar Chanda (@mkchanda) July 6, 2021

Check out some of the other reactions to the post here:

this is so sweet. Bengali wedding menus are so fun.— ohhhlord (@dubritll) July 4, 2021

Omg I LOOVED these biye mari menu cards— Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) July 4, 2021

The only reason why I wanna hop on in that time machine.— Angshuman চট্টোপাধ্যায় (@awhetuk) July 4, 2021

What’s your reaction to this nostalgic post?

