English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Indian Cafe is Offering Free Dessert for Burning Your Ex's Pic on Valentine's Day
If you haven't named a snake after your ex, or are too creeped out of cockroaches, you still have a chance to get back at your past lovers by visiting a cafe in the heart of Bengaluru.
Image credit: Shemaroo / YouTube
Loading...
In what may seem like a scene straight out of Bollywood, a Bengaluru cafe is encouraging bitter lovers to sweeten up this Valentine's Day by reliving Shahid Kapoor's famous scene in 2007 hit Jab We Met.
If you haven't named a snake after your ex, or are too creeped out of cockroaches, you still have a chance to get back at your past lovers by visiting a cafe in the heart of Bengaluru and doing what they are asking you to do - all for a free dessert.
This Valentine's Day, Koramangala's RoundUp Cafe is inviting guests to burn their ex's photo for a free dessert. Yep.
The cafe took to its Instagram page to inform the party goers of their unique offer.
"Take the excitement of valentine's day to next level as we present to you the ultimate dare. Get FREE dessert if you Burn your Ex’s picture on Valentine’s day!" RoundUp Cafe wrote on its Insta page.
The cafe also apparently ran a Valentine Day ad campaign on the platform which caught the eye of this furious Twitter user.
But if burning isn't your thing or you simply have a valentine, the cafe is also offering a free photoshoot for you and your beloved partner.
And if you have somehow found yourself in America, popular restaurant chain Hooters is giving you a chance to forget your ex in exchange of 10 boneless chicken wings. In the offer, you can choose to "Shred, burn, bury or darts" your ex's pic.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
If you haven't named a snake after your ex, or are too creeped out of cockroaches, you still have a chance to get back at your past lovers by visiting a cafe in the heart of Bengaluru and doing what they are asking you to do - all for a free dessert.
This Valentine's Day, Koramangala's RoundUp Cafe is inviting guests to burn their ex's photo for a free dessert. Yep.
The cafe took to its Instagram page to inform the party goers of their unique offer.
"Take the excitement of valentine's day to next level as we present to you the ultimate dare. Get FREE dessert if you Burn your Ex’s picture on Valentine’s day!" RoundUp Cafe wrote on its Insta page.
The cafe also apparently ran a Valentine Day ad campaign on the platform which caught the eye of this furious Twitter user.
Just came across this Ad on Instagram from RoundUp Cafe in Koramangala. It says this Valentine's day, Burn your Ex's picture for a dessert. WHAT THE FU*K! Who came up with this idea? pic.twitter.com/jFz92cerKd
— Gnanashekar (@Gnanashekar) February 13, 2019
But if burning isn't your thing or you simply have a valentine, the cafe is also offering a free photoshoot for you and your beloved partner.
View this post on Instagram
Free, yes you heard it right, FREE photoshoot for couple who would visit cafe! Roses, balloons, fiery lights, movie date, chocolates, under the star dinner and more, we are set this Valentine to host you! FREE couple photoshoot at Roundup Cafe between 8th - 18th Feb :) T&C Apply* #photoshoot #valentinesday2018 #valentinesday2019 #valentinesweek #couplesgoals #couples #bangalore #cafe #restaurants #free
And if you have somehow found yourself in America, popular restaurant chain Hooters is giving you a chance to forget your ex in exchange of 10 boneless chicken wings. In the offer, you can choose to "Shred, burn, bury or darts" your ex's pic.
Know what's gratifying? Destroying a pic of your ex.... and getting 10 free boneless wings for it (when you buy any 10). Only question is: Shred. Burn, Bury or Darts? 💔 https://t.co/jpVZHfKCTl #ShredYourEx #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/TTMrY6KH3O
— Hooters (@Hooters) February 11, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live: Price, Features, Specifications and More
- Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Names Confirmed: All you Need to Know
- This Indian Cafe is Offering Free Dessert for Burning Your Ex's Pic on Valentine's Day
- Valentine's Day 2019: Ranveer, Deepika Are Not-at-all Afraid to Flaunt PDA at 'Gully Boy' Screening
- Valentine's Day Date! Alia Bhatt Hosts Private Screening of 'Gully Boy' for Ranbir Kapoor; Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results