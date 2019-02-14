LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
This Indian Cafe is Offering Free Dessert for Burning Your Ex's Pic on Valentine's Day

If you haven't named a snake after your ex, or are too creeped out of cockroaches, you still have a chance to get back at your past lovers by visiting a cafe in the heart of Bengaluru.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
This Indian Cafe is Offering Free Dessert for Burning Your Ex's Pic on Valentine's Day
Image credit: Shemaroo / YouTube
In what may seem like a scene straight out of Bollywood, a Bengaluru cafe is encouraging bitter lovers to sweeten up this Valentine's Day by reliving Shahid Kapoor's famous scene in 2007 hit Jab We Met.

If you haven't named a snake after your ex, or are too creeped out of cockroaches, you still have a chance to get back at your past lovers by visiting a cafe in the heart of Bengaluru and doing what they are asking you to do - all for a free dessert.

This Valentine's Day, Koramangala's RoundUp Cafe is inviting guests to burn their ex's photo for a free dessert. Yep.

The cafe took to its Instagram page to inform the party goers of their unique offer.

"Take the excitement of valentine's day to next level as we present to you the ultimate dare. Get FREE dessert if you Burn your Ex’s picture on Valentine’s day!" RoundUp Cafe wrote on its Insta page.



The cafe also apparently ran a Valentine Day ad campaign on the platform which caught the eye of this furious Twitter user.





But if burning isn't your thing or you simply have a valentine, the cafe is also offering a free photoshoot for you and your beloved partner.



And if you have somehow found yourself in America, popular restaurant chain Hooters is giving you a chance to forget your ex in exchange of 10 boneless chicken wings. In the offer, you can choose to "Shred, burn, bury or darts" your ex's pic.





