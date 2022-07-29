This Bihar Man Hasn’t Had a Bath in Over 2 Decades; Here's Why

In a bizarre incident, a man from Bihar hasn’t had a bath for 22 years. Dharamdev Ram lives in the Baikunthpur village of the Manjha black in the Gopalganj district. He has taken a pledge not to take a bath until crimes against women, land disputes, and the killing of innocent animals completely stop.

Now 40, Dharamdev stopped taking baths 22 years ago and continues his pledge to date. During this period, his life witnessed a lot of phases but he stuck to his pledge. He did not let a drop of water touch his body even after the death of his son and wife.

What comes as a surprise to many people is that he hasn’t had any adverse effects either, meaning, he didn’t get any disease and his body looks fine.



In an interview with ETV Bharat, Dharamdev Ram said, “In 1975, I worked in a factory in Jagdal, Bengal, and got married in 1978 and was leading a normal life. But in 1987, I suddenly realized that land disputes, the killing of animals, and atrocities against women had started increasing. So, in search of an answer, I approached a ‘Guru’ who took me as his disciple and inspired me to follow the path of devotion. Since then, I headed on the path of devotion and started meditating for Lord Rama.”

Dharamdev Ram resigned from the workplace and came home in the year 2000, but under family pressure, he returned to the factory. When the factory manager found out about his decision to forego meals and baths, he sacked him and returned him to his residence.

Meanwhile, his wife Maya Devi died in 2003, and even then, he refused to bathe. Dharamdev remained unmoved even after one of his sons passed away. Dharamdev’s other kid died on July 7, 2022, yet he still did not bathe. Locals validated Dharmadev’s statements after an inquiry.

