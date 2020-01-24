Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

This Bihar School Runs for Only One Girl, Has Two Teachers and a Cook for Midday Meal

Jahnavi Kumari of Class 1 is the lone student in the five-decade-old government primary school.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Bihar School Runs for Only One Girl, Has Two Teachers and a Cook for Midday Meal
Image credit: YouTube/The Bihar Post

Government schools in the country often face problems like low student-teacher ratio, improper implementation of mid-day meal among others. But a school in Bihar's Gaya is setting an example for all the good reason. The school that functions daily has two teachers and a cook to prepare midday meals for just a single student.

Jahnavi Kumari of Class 1 is the lone student in the five-decade-old government primary school.

According to a report by Bihar Post, there are a total of nine students admitted to the school but Jahnavi is the only one who attends classes regularly.

One of the teachers, Priyanka Kumari was quoted as saying that they are impressed with Jahnavi's passion for studies and they are devoting their full energy to impart her proper education.

“Though it give sometimes becomes boring to teach only a single student in the classroom for seven hours every day, we are happy that she has kept the fire of education burning within her,” Kumari added.

The one-storey school building has four classrooms, and a toilet. On days when the food is not cooked in the school, it is brought from a nearby hotel, the report said.

The principal of the school, Satyendra Prasad, said that the villagers prefer admitting their children to private schools instead of sending them to those run by the government.

A report by Hindustan Times mentioned officials saying that the government spends over Rs 59,000 monthly for the education of the lone student.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram