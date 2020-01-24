This Bihar School Runs for Only One Girl, Has Two Teachers and a Cook for Midday Meal

Government schools in the country often face problems like low student-teacher ratio, improper implementation of mid-day meal among others. But a school in Bihar's Gaya is setting an example for all the good reason. The school that functions daily has two teachers and a cook to prepare midday meals for just a single student.

Jahnavi Kumari of Class 1 is the lone student in the five-decade-old government primary school.

According to a report by Bihar Post, there are a total of nine students admitted to the school but Jahnavi is the only one who attends classes regularly.

One of the teachers, Priyanka Kumari was quoted as saying that they are impressed with Jahnavi's passion for studies and they are devoting their full energy to impart her proper education.

“Though it give sometimes becomes boring to teach only a single student in the classroom for seven hours every day, we are happy that she has kept the fire of education burning within her,” Kumari added.

The one-storey school building has four classrooms, and a toilet. On days when the food is not cooked in the school, it is brought from a nearby hotel, the report said.

The principal of the school, Satyendra Prasad, said that the villagers prefer admitting their children to private schools instead of sending them to those run by the government.

A report by Hindustan Times mentioned officials saying that the government spends over Rs 59,000 monthly for the education of the lone student.

