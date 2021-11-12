This Bird Flew for Record 239 Hours to Reach Australia From Alaska

A bird named 4BBRW has reached Australia from Alaska by flying continuously for a record 239 hours covering a distance of 13 thousand kilometres all alone. It is also called Jet Fighter Bird for its speciality to fly at high speed similar to the jet plane. The bird started its journey on September 17, flew continuously for 239 hours and reached Australia on September 27.

According to reports, 4BBRW, also called Godwit, had travelled from Alaska to New Zealand last year. But this time, it has broken its own previous record.

The weight of this bird is said to be around 400 grams. It eats insects fiercely, which eliminates the hunger factor during the journey. The shape of this bird resembles a Jet, the reason people refer to it by that name.

The bird’s shape helps it fly at a high speed. This species of Godwit is found only in Alaska but they migrate to New Zealand and Australia in summers. These birds generally live for 22 years.

At present, this bird has also taken flight from Australia and is passing over the Tasman Sea. Last year, Godwit also broke the 13-year-old record of another bird that covered a distance of 7500 kilometres.

Several birds migrate to different places across the world. Usually, these birds fly in a group and sometimes alone.

