This Bizarre Coca-Cola Salad Recipe With Orange Jello Leaves Netizens Horrified

Eating better and healthier should be a part of everyone’s life and a tasty salad filled with lots of fruits, veggies, and protein undoubtedly brings people closer to meeting that goal. However, recently a newly experimented salad recipe has created a massive buzz on social media. A healthy salad includes a variety of fruits and vegetables in their natural form to gain the apt vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants in one’s diet. Contradicting the very essence of salad being a staple healthy meal, a bizarre coco-cola salad recipe has begun doing the rounds on the internet. Needless to say, netizens are just horrified to look at the crazy ingredients of his novel salad.

Ingredients used to make Coca-cola salad:

The bizarre recipe was shared by Twitterati, who goes by the name Lizzie O’Leary. According to the user, she found this weird recipe in an old cookbook. “I have found an old southern cookbook with some truly fantastic salad recipes,” wrote Lizzie on the micro-blogging site. As per the tweet, the recipe includes the following ingredients:

1 package of orange jello

1 large coca-cola

1 small package of cream cheese

Half cup nuts

How to make the coca-cola salad?

To make the experimented salad, one should let the cheese come to room temperature before adding jello to it. The next step involves heating the coco-cola to boiling point. Add this to the previous mixture, add nuts and place the mix into a mold. Leave it out for about an hour or two before putting the mix inside a refrigerator. It is estimated that the salad eventually separates into three layers upon freezing. The coco-cola salad is ready to serve.

A good plate of salad can either make or break your day. This healthy food is a preferable item in almost every kitchen. Hence, the experimented salad has left netizens shocked and disgusted. Since salads can vary from town-to-town and family to family, there is no one recipe that defines the item. However, the idea of including coco-cola in the recipe isn’t going down well with netizens. Many Reddit users have hailed the recipe as ‘horrific’ and ‘heartbreaking’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.