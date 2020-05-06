BUZZ

1-MIN READ

This Bizarre Studio Apartment in Australia Comes with a Toilet within Kitchen Space

(Image credit: https://www.domain.com.au/)

The washroom, which comes with a toilet and shower, is within the kitchen, with just a glass partition between the two areas.

Renting out an apartment can be tricky, especially when we have certain requirements in mind.

An apartment that exists in Sydney, Australia, has left netizens in a fix. It was mentioned in one of the listings on a website.

The studio apartment is located in the inner-city suburb of Surry Hills and comes at a rent of $380 (approx Rs 29,000) per week. The eye-grabbing point of the listing is a two-week rent-free scheme.

The washroom, which comes with a toilet and shower, is within the kitchen, with just a glass partition between the two areas.

The house has other standard features, including polished concrete floor, a double size bed, Italian designer tiled bathroom, modern kitchen, lounge area with TV, shared laundry facilities and a lift.

People have been sharing varying opinions about the apartment on Twitter. While some called it a great deal, others were surprised at the bizarre setting.

The listing comes at a time when the world is dealing with a deadly pandemic. House owners in other parts of Australia are already cancelling house leases to keep their living space safe from any possible threat of the disease.

