This Bizarre Studio Apartment in Australia Comes with a Toilet within Kitchen Space

Renting out an apartment can be tricky, especially when we have certain requirements in mind.

An apartment that exists in Sydney, Australia, has left netizens in a fix. It was mentioned in one of the listings on a website.

The studio apartment is located in the inner-city suburb of Surry Hills and comes at a rent of $380 (approx Rs 29,000) per week. The eye-grabbing point of the listing is a two-week rent-free scheme.

The washroom, which comes with a toilet and shower, is within the kitchen, with just a glass partition between the two areas.

The house has other standard features, including polished concrete floor, a double size bed, Italian designer tiled bathroom, modern kitchen, lounge area with TV, shared laundry facilities and a lift.

People have been sharing varying opinions about the apartment on Twitter. While some called it a great deal, others were surprised at the bizarre setting.

Somewhere, an interior designer: Why bother with the toilet? Just put a garbage disposal unit in the shower and add more counter space in the kitchen. — (@iloverealppl) May 4, 2020

Buy why oh why is the glass clear? — Sarah Davis (@sarahdaviscc) May 4, 2020

Sydney real-estate is a literal toilet in your literal kitchen going for $380 a week in Surry Hills. pic.twitter.com/xDTvxwA9JE — Joan Westenberg (@Joanwestenberg) May 4, 2020

I think it looks quite nice actually. — Not Cheryl Kernot (@notcherylkernot) May 6, 2020

The listing comes at a time when the world is dealing with a deadly pandemic. House owners in other parts of Australia are already cancelling house leases to keep their living space safe from any possible threat of the disease.