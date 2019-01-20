LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
This Bizarre Video Of a 'Baby Birth' Nail Art Tutorial Is Scarring The Internet

This bizzare video of nail art tutorial by 'Nail Sunny' shows the process of a baby being birthed. The Internet has just one question - Why?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 20, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
This Bizarre Video Of a 'Baby Birth' Nail Art Tutorial Is Scarring The Internet
This bizzare video of nail art tutorial by 'Nail Sunny' shows the process of a baby being birthed. The Internet has just one question - Why?
Loading...
Nail art is slowly taking over the Internet.

A typical scroll down #NailArt will reveal super-blingy, holo, and creative patterned nail art. But it will also reveal a certain section of 'creative' videos which will make you question, "Why does this exist?"

Now, a nail-art tutorial video has made the Internet lose its mind.

Russian manicure specialist "Nail Sunny" has come up with a tutorial which is...creative, to say the least. A video of the tutorial posted on Instagram shows a woman dressed in scrubs, placed on a single finger-nail, giving "birth" to a baby. After the baby appears from the bottom of the finger nail, complete with an umbilical cord, a small scalpel cuts the umbilical cord, and hands the 'baby' to the 'mother.'

Sound a little weird? The video is even more uncanny.







View this post on Instagram


Baby birth -❤️ or ? Video by @edo_movs #nailsunnytutorial


A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on




The Internet is not exactly pleased with this. Even Holo Queen 'Simply Nailogical' doesn't want to be a part of this.





























But turns out this is not the only disturbing video 'Nail Sunny' has come up with in recent times. There's been a nail tutorial of 'ladies pooping.'

And one of a pregnancy test.







 



 



 



View this post on Instagram


 


Are you Pregnant or not ? P.s. yellow liquid is not urine ! This is nail degreaser #nailsunnytutorial this work is special order from 5 followers! Thanks for the idea please share in comments what do you want for the next #nailsunnytutorial ? Вы беременны или нет ? На видео жидкость - не моча !! Это обезжириватель для ногтей Идею создания работы подали нам наши подписчики 5 человек в комментариях попросили сделать тест на беременность Если у вас есть ещё какие-либо идеи, пожалуйста напишите в комментариях, что вы хотите видеть в следующих. Video by @edo_movs #nailsunnytutorial A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on




There's even one of hair straitening.






View this post on Instagram


Halloween Hairstyle nails - yay or nay? Video by @edo_movs #nailsunnytutorial


A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on




While most of these are very disturbing to watch, we can safely say, we agree with the Internet. Why do these exist?

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

