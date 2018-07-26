This BJP MP Thinks Hugging Rahul Gandhi Would Lead to His Divorce



#WATCH: Yes we do fear hugging Rahul Gandhi as our wives might divorce us after that. Also, Section 377 hasn't been scrapped as yet. If he gets married, we will hug him: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Rahul Gandhi statement 'Now BJP MPs take 2 steps back thinking I'll hug them' pic.twitter.com/gUVMeyjcgw

The threads of masculinity are delicate and Indian politicians often prove that. On Thursday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that hugging Congress president Rahul Gandhi would lead to his divorce.“Yes, we’re indeed afraid of him. BJP politicians believe that if we hug Rahul Gandhi and go back home then what would the wives say? They would either divorce us or think ‘we may be something else’.”The reaction comes after Rahul Gandhi said, “Now BJP MPs take two steps back thinking I'm going to hug them.”On July 19, the Congress president took everyone present during the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha when he walked across the aisle of the House and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The MP further said that Section 377 has not been decriminalized yet, there’s every possibility that Gandhi would file a case against the BJP ministers under the controversial IPC section if they do hug him.However, we would like to make a public announcement and hereby declare that it’s ok for guys to hold hands and even hug each other. It doesn’t make anyone gay. Also, FYI, it’s ok to be gay, too.