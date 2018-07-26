GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

This BJP MP Thinks Hugging Rahul Gandhi Would Lead to His Divorce

Oh dear!

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2018, 7:39 PM IST
This BJP MP Thinks Hugging Rahul Gandhi Would Lead to His Divorce
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Image: LSTV GRAB via PTI)
The threads of masculinity are delicate and Indian politicians often prove that. On Thursday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that hugging Congress president Rahul Gandhi would lead to his divorce.

“Yes, we’re indeed afraid of him. BJP politicians believe that if we hug Rahul Gandhi and go back home then what would the wives say? They would either divorce us or think ‘we may be something else’.”

The reaction comes after Rahul Gandhi said, “Now BJP MPs take two steps back thinking I'm going to hug them.”



On July 19, the Congress president took everyone present during the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha when he walked across the aisle of the House and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MP further said that Section 377 has not been decriminalized yet, there’s every possibility that Gandhi would file a case against the BJP ministers under the controversial IPC section if they do hug him.

However, we would like to make a public announcement and hereby declare that it’s ok for guys to hold hands and even hug each other. It doesn’t make anyone gay. Also, FYI, it’s ok to be gay, too.

