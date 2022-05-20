This Black Hole-inspired Yacht Has Infinity Pool, Glass Elevator and Giant Eye

The design of a concept yacht by an Indian design studio has been grabbing eyeballs on the internet. Yachts are meant to be luxurious and loaded with top-tech, but Goa-based Bhushan Powar design has levelled up the game by giving a unique touch to their concept yacht.

The design of the yacht christened Zion, has been inspired by the “most mysterious yet beautiful phenomenon of the universe – Black Hole”. According to Bhushan Powar official website, the 110-metre yacht attracts eyes and surprises its owner with deep mysteries like a puzzling black hole.

Talking of its immaculate design, the yacht has a massive glass dome that looks like an eye and offers an uninterrupted 180-degree view to the guests. It has a flybridge on the upper deck to give highest maneuverability and visibility in all weather conditions.

Of course, the owner gets to enjoy the top features as his suite is located on the main deck which is equipped with electrically operated sky lounge balconies. The main deck also has an open dining area from where the owner can have access to a glass bottom infinity pool through a hanging bridge.

The designers have given garage in the lower deck of Zion which facilitates the deployment of jet skis and other water toys for adventure sports. In addition, while at the sea, guests will be able to pump up their muscles in a dedicated gym in the beach club which also has an open garden space.

With ingenious foldout bulwark terraces, the beach club can also be converted into an expandable sun bathing area. Zion’s upper deck has a 12m helipad which can be accessed through a glass column elevator from all decks.

The sizeable yacht boasts of 10 luxury stake rooms that can accommodate 10 guests and a master suite located on the main deck as well. Besides this, there is enough space on the yacht for over 20 crew members.

The Zion is a concept yacht, but the founder of the design studio, Bhushan Powar has high hopes that it will become a reality one day. Once out in the sea, Zion can get a price tag of anywhere between $500 and $600 million, reported CNN.

