This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination

Sacred Games has been not a great source of entertainment from the actual show alone, but also for the content that gets taken out of context and made into memes.

Whether its 'balidaan dega padega' or 'Chand pe hai apun,' the show surely strikes a cord with its viewers. After the recent announcement that Sacred Games was nominated for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

As the new broke, a still from the show has been back to making the rounds again as a meme on Desi Twitter. The still is of a prominent moment in the show, when Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, steps out of the boat room where he was imprisoned after several days, and is blinded by all the light outside.

The scene has now become a central point for memes, when something is "too bright."

When she upload her new DP with filters. pic.twitter.com/f9NcXZ9SkU — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) September 25, 2019

When an East Delhi guy enters a South Delhi Mall. pic.twitter.com/B7IFqkCxfK — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 25, 2019

After seeing, "Chand sa Roshan chehra baalon ka rang sunehra" lady pic.twitter.com/hBSkBnDDTd — Anime (@naruhina_07) September 25, 2019

When Yami Gautam enters the room.. pic.twitter.com/UzENrsxw9q — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) September 25, 2019

Me after seeing your love and affection for me. pic.twitter.com/NL7CXAHEwW — Akram 👌🇮🇳 (@akramismm) September 25, 2019

When someone show their teeth after chewing Happydent White pic.twitter.com/xE6jzBNzvq — How dare you Marwadi ? 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) September 25, 2019

*When she's put fair lovely on her face* pic.twitter.com/hia5vCjw5C — Where'sTheMatter? (@disuserr) September 25, 2019

Not just Sacred Games, even Radhika Apta received a nomination at the Emmys. The future certainly does look 'blindingly' bright for Sacred Games fans.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.