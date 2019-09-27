Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination

The scene has now become a central point for memes, when something is "too bright."

News18.com

September 27, 2019
This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
Image credits: Twitter.
Sacred Games has been not a great source of entertainment from the actual show alone, but also for the content that gets taken out of context and made into memes.

Whether its 'balidaan dega padega' or 'Chand pe hai apun,' the show surely strikes a cord with its viewers. After the recent announcement that Sacred Games was nominated for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

As the new broke, a still from the show has been back to making the rounds again as a meme on Desi Twitter. The still is of a prominent moment in the show, when Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, steps out of the boat room where he was imprisoned after several days, and is blinded by all the light outside.

The scene has now become a central point for memes, when something is "too bright."

Not just Sacred Games, even Radhika Apta received a nomination at the Emmys. The future certainly does look 'blindingly' bright for Sacred Games fans.

