This Bobcat Taking a Huge Jump on Lake is the 'Leap of Faith' You Need to See Today

A video of a bobcat making a long jump across pillars on a water body is inspiring many people on social media.



The short video clip, shared by Indian Forest Service official Sudha Ramen, shows how at one point the animal crosses the huge gap between one pillar to another where there is no bridge. After that big leap, the animal seems to be crossing subsequent consecutive pillars with ease.

The incident took place at a lake in Louisiana’s Pecan Island, Daily Mail said. The clip has crossed 1,84,000 views and has been liked more than 13,000 times.

Captioning the post, Sudha wrote, “In all our lives, there will be a moment to take a big leap. Do it right, just like this big cat”

In all our lives, there will be a moment to take a big leap. Do it right, just like this big cat. Via Digvijay Singh Khati Sir pic.twitter.com/JfDZJFGcAq — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 13, 2020

Echoing with Sudha’s philosophical sentiment, a person commented saying, “What a lovely message to sleepover and dream about. Good that this is the last thing I read before hitting the sack.”



Another person also seemed to be on the same tangent. “Practically, there's no such thing as the ‘right’ decision in life. Every decision is important. Even if you don’t do it right, even if you fall, you will come back stronger with a lesson learnt,” the user wrote.



What a lovely message to sleep over and dream about. Good that this is the last thing I read before hitting the sack. And proud to note you are an ex-wiproite too. Keep the tweets coming ma'am. ! — Smitha (@nls5150) May 13, 2020

Practically , there's no such thing as the "right" descision in life . Every descision is important .



Even if you don't do it right , even if you fall , you will come back stronger with a lesson learnt. — R (@R0693372217) May 13, 2020

There were quite a few users who were mesmerised by the animal’s jump. A person seeming to be in awe of it wrote, “Such a magnificent & perfect jump.. from an initial standing position... is mind boggling. What fantastic animal they all are. Nature always leaves us with more respect for her.”



Suxh a magnificent & perfect jump.. from an initial standing position... is mind boggling



What fantastic animal they all are



Nature always leaves us with more respect for her — Samarth (@Samarthx9x5) May 13, 2020

Some other reactions on the post are as follows:



We Humans think that only we used to analyse and act, but see How good they calculate and perfectly execute... — Sathya Ravi (@sachindia1992) May 13, 2020