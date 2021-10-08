This Boy Loves Jeeps. So His Parents And Neighbours Surprised Him With A Colourful Fleet

A video on Twitter is winning hearts where people are celebrating the birthday of a boy named Phoenix in a very special way.

Phoenix loves jeeps. So much so that in the video, he is seen sitting in a miniature version of one. To make his birthday special, his parents and neighbours in the area decided to gift him an experience rather than an object. A long fleet of differently-styled, coloured, and sized jeeps was driven by Phoenix’s house, as he witnessed this dream come true sitting in his miniature jeep, with a balloon in hand, that says, “Happy Birthday.”

The video was shared on Twitter by @GoodNewsCorres1, a handle that shares the good left in the world. In the caption, Good News Correspondent wrote, “Phoenix’s birthday dreams came true, thanks to the kindness of his neighbours. There is still good in this world.”

“Boy LOVES jeeps, so his neighbours and parents arranged for a fleet of jeeps to drive by!” the caption added.

"Phoenix's birthday dreams came true yesterday, thanks to the kindness of a neighbor, whom we hadn't even met yet! There is still good in this world ✨"Boy LOVES jeeps so his neighbor & parents arranged for a fleet of jeeps to drive by!🥳🎈(🎥:Mc.zibaie)pic.twitter.com/cWdk7ywRJL — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 5, 2021

Since shared, the video has been watched by almost 14,000 people who couldn’t help but be in awe of the excitement with which, Phoenix is enjoying the fleet show.

“This is so wonderful, made his day,” wrote one user.

Paging @RexChapman This is so WONDERFUL, made his day! — Elroy Hammons (@elueroy) October 5, 2021

Another wrote, “Aww! This is Awesome! Happy Birthday, Phoenix!”

Awww ! 😍 This is awesome ! 👌 Happy birthday, Phoenix ! 🎂🎉🎈🎁— MaryLine ❤💙🦁 👩 🇫🇷 (@Marya69140) October 5, 2021

One user wrote, “The little things are the big things.”

The little things are the big things… https://t.co/qI5SD0rWGk— Michael K. Reynolds (@M_K_Reynolds) October 6, 2021

Here are some other reactions:

Omg this is adorable https://t.co/I6lZdyNaKn— Master of None (@NotaBotUR) October 5, 2021

I really needed to see this today. https://t.co/IfmmYDYhQh— everything is the worst. (@BitterShrew) October 5, 2021

To be Clear - this is the POWER of Humanity for Positive Change! https://t.co/JlYlYeHBAB— Peter Misek (@MisekPeter) October 5, 2021

Now THIS is awesome. The kindness of strangers is REAL. https://t.co/99bpTZ5VeD — No borscht for you, Comrade (@CryptoMatt8) October 5, 2021

What do you think of this amazing and adorable surprise?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.