This Boy Loves Jeeps. So His Parents And Neighbours Surprised Him With A Colourful Fleet

To make his birthday special, his parents and neighbours decided to gift him an experience rather than an object. (Image for representation).

In the caption, Good News Correspondent wrote, “Phoenix’s birthday dreams came true, thanks to the kindness of his neighbours. There is still good in this world.”

A video on Twitter is winning hearts where people are celebrating the birthday of a boy named Phoenix in a very special way.

Phoenix loves jeeps. So much so that in the video, he is seen sitting in a miniature version of one. To make his birthday special, his parents and neighbours in the area decided to gift him an experience rather than an object. A long fleet of differently-styled, coloured, and sized jeeps was driven by Phoenix’s house, as he witnessed this dream come true sitting in his miniature jeep, with a balloon in hand, that says, “Happy Birthday.”

The video was shared on Twitter by @GoodNewsCorres1, a handle that shares the good left in the world. In the caption, Good News Correspondent wrote, “Phoenix’s birthday dreams came true, thanks to the kindness of his neighbours. There is still good in this world.”

“Boy LOVES jeeps, so his neighbours and parents arranged for a fleet of jeeps to drive by!” the caption added.

Since shared, the video has been watched by almost 14,000 people who couldn’t help but be in awe of the excitement with which, Phoenix is enjoying the fleet show.

“This is so wonderful, made his day,” wrote one user.

Another wrote, “Aww! This is Awesome! Happy Birthday, Phoenix!”

One user wrote, “The little things are the big things.”

Here are some other reactions:

What do you think of this amazing and adorable surprise?

first published:October 08, 2021, 12:22 IST