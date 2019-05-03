Take the pledge to vote

This Boy's Rap About PM Modi, Inspired By Ranveer Singh, is Going Viral

The boy uses the famous rap from Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' - Apna Time Aayega and modifies it to "Modi phir aayega."

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
Now that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are underway, this young boy's rap about PM Narendra Modi has quickly gone viral on social media. By now, you must have come across the video of a boy dressed in red rapping, with swagger that would even put Ranveer Singh to shame.

The boy uses the famous rap from Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy', 'Apna Time Ayega', and modifies it to 'Modi phir aayega.'

A Twitter user named 'Chowkidar Squinty' shared the video on Twitter, and since then the young child has taken the internet by storm. No one knows who the boy really is, and netizens are hoping that someone will be able to identify him soon.




It's not just the rap that you want to keep hearing on loop, but the level of confidence the boy displays! This is how Twitterati reacted to the video:
















Clearly, the video has caught on quickly with the supporters of NaMo and BJP; nevertheless, we can't help appreciating the boy's talent.
