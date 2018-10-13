GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

This Brave Mother Acted As Human Shield to Protect Her Child from Hail the Size of Tennis Balls

A mother's love knows no bounds.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 13, 2018, 6:09 PM IST
A mother's instinct to protect her child can overpower everything else. This was proved in an example by an Australian mom, Fiona Simpson who withstood a hailstorm to protect her child.


Australia recently received a Tornado warning, which promised rain and a hailstorm. It was this storm that Fiona Simpson, an Australian mother of one, got stuck in.


Simpson was driving in Kingaroy in Australia with her child and her grandmother when the tornado hit. The hail - reportedly the size of tennis balls - became so heavy that it smashed through the car window. Even though she had stopped the car, when the rear window blew out, showering her child with glass and ice, she didn't think twice before diving and protecting her kid.

Simpson suffered serious bruising as a result of acting as a human shield in the face of the storm.

The pain barely crossed her mind, she told TenDaily Australia.





This is footage of just how fierce the storm was -




After news of Simpson's bravery spread, people on social media could not stop praising her.









Also Watch

