This Bridge in UP's Bijnor Leads to Nowhere 2 Years After Construction. Here's Why

Road to nowhere is not just a metaphorical dilemma in Uttar Pradesh anymore, with a fully-constructed bridge languishing away, caught in feuds and complications. The bridge built in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor was meant to connect the surrounding villages to Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab, but remains unused to this day. It is inaccessible as no approach road leading to it ever ended up being built, due to a combination of two reasons: land disputes and shortage of funds, according to a Times of India report. The project to build the bridge over the Ganga near Balawali was sanctioned in 2015, the report said, aiming to cut travel time, bringing Haridwar closer and cutting pressure off NH-119 and NH-74. The bridge would also be a bypass for Muzaffarnagar. It was launched in 2016 with a Rs 40 crore budget, but during the last leg of the project, it came to light that an approach road on the Haridwar side of the bridge was “mistakenly" identified as government land but actually belonged to a farmer.

By the time that the land dispute was resolved, officials claimed that the funds for the project had been drained. The budget has gone up from Rs 40 crore to Rs 55 crore because of erosion by the Ganga, Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer Sunil Sagar told the Times of India. He added that the revised proposal for the project has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh government. The approach road would be built after clearance. According to Sagar, initial reports of landholding from the revenue department had claimed that the land, which later came under dispute, belonged to the government and panchayat. The initial May 2018 deadline for the project, which had been pushed to last year, now stands pushed further into the future.

“When we go to Muzaffarnagar or Saharanpur, we have to go to Bijnor or Haridwar now. This would be a direct route," the Times of India quoted one Lalit Joshi, who is a farmer from Nangal Soti village. Joshi added that if the bridge does end up being opened, it would thus change a lot of things for the locals.

